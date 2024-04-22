DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 22 April)—A woman was found dead in a condominium unit at Camella Northpoint along J.P. Laurel Avenue here at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, only hours after a dead man with stab wounds was found on the ground outside the same building, a police official said on Monday.

Capt. Hazel Tuazon, spokesperson for the Davao City Police Office, said that investigators found the female victim, between 30 and 40 years old and already lifeless in her room, while working on the case of the stabbing incident that occurred morning of the same day.

Tuazon said that authorities came to check a condominium unit and when no one answered after knocking its door, entered the unit and discovered the lifeless female victim also with stab wounds.

She said the door was unlocked when investigators arrived.

Tuazon declined to divulge the identities of the victims as they still await results of the progress report.

She said investigators conducted lifting of latent prints and swabbing for blood examination.

Tuazon said the remains of the victims are now at the Angel Funeral Homes.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, a 25-year-old call center agent, who was a resident of the same building, saw the dead man with nine stab wounds on the ground outside the condominium unit.

Tuazon said that police authorities are investigating to determine the assailant and the motive for killing the victims. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)