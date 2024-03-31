DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 31 March) — Two fishermen died in separate drowning incidents in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental and in Mati City in Davao Oriental on Black Saturday, an official of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported on Sunday.

Lt. Commander Angel Tobias, chief of staff of the Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao, said a fisherman with history of epilepsy and his family went out to search for shells during low tide along the shores of Bulata Fishing Village in Barangay Lawa, Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental at around 1 p.m. on Saturday. The family did not notice that the victim, who suffered a seizure, was already drowning in the shallow water.

A fisherman with a history of epilepsy drowned while suffering a seizure in Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental on Black Saturday, 30 March 2024. Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard

The victim was lifeless when his family found his body, which was immediately brought to a funeral home for proper disposition.

At 3 p.m. on the same day, Tobias said another drowning incident was reported at the sea off Barangay Dawan, Mati City, Davao Oriental.

She said the victim went on a fishing venture with his wife and daughter.

The victim’s wife said her husband jumped into the water to retrieve his “unsecured boat” but to no avail due to the strong waves, she said.

She added that the fisherman attempted to swim back towards the fish cage but drowned due to the “strong current and wind.”

Tobias declined to release the names of the victims to protect the privacy of their families.

The PCG urged the public to always take precautionary measures and observe maritime safety guidelines while venturing out into the sea. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)