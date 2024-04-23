Skip to content
World Book Day
MindaNews
-
April 23, 2024
3:51 pm
A student searches for a book inside the Davao City Library and Information Center on Tuesday (23 April 2024), designated as World Book Day. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) created the World Book Day on 23 April 1995 as a worldwide celebration of books and reading. MindaNews photo
Your perspective matters!
Leave a comment below and let us know what you think. We welcome diverse viewpoints and encourage respectful discussions. Don't hesitate to share your ideas or engage with others.
Top Stories
MindaViews
Fact Check
Photo of the Day
Arts & Culture
Business
Peace Process
Sports
Books
About Us
Privacy Policy
Search MindaNews
Share this MindaNews story
[custom_social_share]
Send us Feedback
You might also like
Davao City council to probe airport issues
Read More »
Agusan town council warns residents vs. investment scheme
World Book Day
Samal resort closing some cottages due to bridge construction
DPWH gears up for full-blast construction of China-funded Samal-Davao bridge
Top BIFF leader among dozen killed in military operation in Maguindanao
NEWS BRIEFS | 22 April 2024
DAVAO
Man found dead on ground outside Davao condo
Violin Lessons
GENERAL SANTOS
Intense Heat
Weather in General Santos sizzles, classes ordered suspended
CAGAYAN DE ORO
Dusit Thani, Sheraton to build hotels in Cagayan de Oro
Cagayan de Oro’s water supply restored, but crisis far from over
BUKIDNON
FACT CHECK | Bukidnon concert photos with huge crowd used in Duterte-led ‘peace rally’ in Tagum City
FACT CHECK | DOT-Northern Mindanao gives inaccurate details about mountain ranges in Bukidnon
BARMM
NEWS BRIEFS | 20 April 2024
Lawmaker offers Palestinian refugees to live in Lanao del Sur
ILIGAN
Jump
Pipino
AGUSAN DEL SUR
Agusan town council warns residents vs. investment scheme
Agusan Sur graduates from list of 20 poorest Philippine provinces
MALAYBALAY
Kites for sale
Nature’s Kaleidoscope