SAN FRANCISCO, Agusan del Sur (MindaNews / 4 April)—Surigao del Sur Governor Alexander Pimentel has announced a reward of P1 million for information leading to the identification of the administrator of the “Surigao del Sur Ngayon” (SDS Ngayon) Facebook page, whom he accused of disseminating false information, particularly spreading defamatory content against him on social media.

Surigao del Sur Gov. Alexander Pimentel is offering one million pesos reward money to whoever could identify the administrator of the Surigal del Sur Ngayon Facebook page. Photo from the governor’s Facebook page

The reward offer was posted on the “Gov. Ayec T. Pimentel” Facebook page on Wednesday, stating that the fake news posts would trigger chaos and confusion in the orderly living of the residents of Surigao del Sur.

“It is not only one or two people who were victimized by the [SDS Ngayon] page administrator, and it is also not only once or twice that he/she has done this. He/she has been accustomed to besmirching other people at will and interfering in their private lives,” Pimentel said in the posted statement written in the vernacular.

The controversial page began criticizing Pimentel on March 28 when it quoted part of an online interview by local broadcaster Jhun Ariza with the governor discussing the opposing camp of former Rep. Prospero Pichay, stating that the latter would no longer field a congressional candidate in District 1.

“Kung dili sila moatbang, gamay da ang iamot kanako nan duha ka minahan. Alkansi ako,” Pimentel replied in jest, his voice included in the post. (“If they will not confront us in District 1, then the budget of the two mining companies will be reduced in next year’s election. I’ll lose money.”)

The governor did not mention the name of the companies in the voice clip, but SDS Ngayon named them as the CTP and CNC, apparently referring to the CTP Construction and Mining Corp. and Carrascal Nickel Corporation (CNC), whom the FB page said are exploiting the natural resources in the municipality of Carrascal in Surigao del Sur.

SDS Ngayon added that CTP and CNC had funded Pimentel’s Hugpong Surigao in the 2022 elections. It said that if another group would field candidates against the Pimentel camp in the 2025 election, then the two companies would contribute twice the campaign money.

Surigal del Sur Ngayon’s April Fools’ Day joke on Gov. Pimentel.

The attack against Pimentel escalated on April 1, April Fools’ Day, when SDS Ngayon posted that Pimentel had died at the age of 71 due to lung cancer.

“REST IN PEACE GOV. AYEC PIMENTEL. We are saddened to announce the passing of Surigao del Sur Governor Alexander ‘Ayec’ Pimentel at the age of 71 due to lung cancer. It was confirmed by his family today April 01, 2024. #CondolenceToThePimentelFamily,” said the post.

The post even showed a picture of the governor speaking on the podium, smiling while holding a microphone. But the photo, along with two others, was hidden by Facebook with the message: “False information. Independent fact-checkers say this information has no basis in fact. You can choose whether to see it.”

Below the picture is the text: “Forever in our Hearts. Governor Alexander T. Pimentel. July 9, 1953 – April 1, 2024.” SDS Ngayon made it appear that the post originally came from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos. It even contained a supposed message from the President: “Sad to hear the loss of a great leader. I express my sincere sympathy to the family of the Late Surigao del Sur Governor Alexander T. Pimentel. Nakikiramay po ang opisina namin. Source: Rep Johnny T. Pimentel Facebook page.”

The post caused a stir in the province, prompting Rep. Johnny Pimentel, the governor’s younger brother, to refute the “fake news,” stating that the posts by the SDS Ngayon page were fake, baseless, and untrue.

“Gov. Ayec is very much alive and well,” the younger Pimentel said on his page on April 2.

The Pimentels were in Japan to celebrate Johnny’s birthday.

A fact check by the online news portal Rappler rated the post—which gained 808 reactions, 416 comments, and 1,619 shares as of 9:24 p.m. Thursday—as “false.”

On April 3, SDS Ngayon posted false information claiming that Gov. Pimentel had issued a memorandum to suspend classes on April 4-5 due to alleged Pertussis cases in the province.

Pimentel’s page clarified that the post’s format was patterned after his memorandum to suspend classes issued on December 3, a day after the province was jolted by a magnitude 7.4 earthquake, but the contents edited.

This reporter contacted the admin of the SDS Ngayon page through Messenger. When asked if available for a chat, the admin replied: “Yes Adek Pimentel At Your Service.”

The admin later said that “we are paid by Pimentel,” adding that “Pimentel operates this troll farm.” (Chris V. Panganiban / MindaNews)