GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 05 April) – All is set for a plebiscite that will present for ratification the creation of eight new municipalities out of the 63 villages in the Special Geographic Areas in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The plebiscite has been scheduled for Saturday, April 13.

In a media briefing on Wednesday, April 3, BARMM spokesperson Mohd Asnin Pendatun said they expect a 60-percent turnout, as what happened in 2019 during the plebiscite where residents of the 63 villages in Cotabato province, a part of the Soccsksargen region, voted for inclusion in the BARMM.

SGA has 89,594 registered voters who will troop to 189 clustered precincts and 67 voting centers.

BARMM has earmarked at least P80 million for the conduct of the plebiscite.

In a conference with police and military officials at the regional police headquarters in Tambler here, on Tuesday, April 2, Commission on Elections (Comelec) chair George Erwin Garcia said all the necessary security preparations have been put in place to avoid disturbances during the political exercise.

The police and the military have beefed up personnel to ensure a smooth conduct of the plebiscite, Garcia said. A gun ban has been in effect since March 14 and will last until April 20.

With the gun ban in effect, all permits to carry firearms outside of residence have been suspended, the Comelec chair pointed out.

In his previous pronouncements during media briefings, Garcia said the SGA plebiscite is part of the preparations for the first regional parliamentary elections which will be held in May 2025, along with the midterm elections.



The eight new towns, the creation of which will be presented for ratification during the plebiscite, include Pahamuddin, Kadayangan, Nabalawag, Old Kaabakan, Kapalawan, Malidegao, Tugunan, and Ligawasan.

These new towns were created by Bangsamoro Autonomy Act Nos. 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 46, 47 and 48.

Pahamuddin town consists of the villages of Balacayon, Buricain, Datu Binasing, Datu Mantil, Kadingilan, Lower Pangangkalan, Libungan Torreta, Matilac, Patot, Upper Pangangkalan, Lower Baquer, and Simsiman, which were part of Pigcawayan town.

The new town of Kadayangan was formed out of the villages of Central Labas, Kapinpilan, Malingao, Mudseng, Sambulawan, Tugal, and Tumbras from Midsayap town.

Nabalawag town has the villages of Damatulan, Kadigasan, Kadingilan, Kudarangan, Nabalawag, Olandang, formerly with Midsayap, and the village of Dungguan from the town of Aleosan.

The town of Old Kaabakan has the villages of Buluan, Nangaan, Sanggadong, Simbuhay, Simone, Pedtad, and Tamped which used to be part of Kabacan town.

Kapalawan town has the villages of Kibayao, Kitulaan, Langogan, Manarapan, Nasapian, Pebpoloan, Tupig, which used to be part of Carmen town.

The new town of Malidegao consists of the villages of Balungis, Batulawan, Fort Pikit, Gokotan, Nabundas, Nalapaan, Nunguan, formerly of Pikit town.

Tugunan town has the villages of Balong, Bualan, Lagunde, Macabual, Macasendeg, Manaulanan, Pamalian, Panicupan from Pikit town, and the village of Tapodoc from Aleosan town.

The town of Ligawasan consists of the villages of Bagoinged, Barungis, Bulol, Buliok, Gli-Gli, Kabasalan, and Rajamuda, formerly of Pikit town.

The regional laws that created the towns require the BARMM government to appropriate and provide financial assistance for their administrative and operational requirements.



Every town will get their financial aid until they are able to get their share of the national tax allocation, Pendatun explained.



He said that once the law creating a town is ratified, Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim shall appoint officers-in-charge and other officials for that town.

There are already those who have signified their desire to serve and be appointed, but “the Chief Minister will only appoint based on a review and selection process,” Pendatun said. (Rommel G. Rebollido/MindaNews)