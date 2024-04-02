DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 4 April)—Two more co-accused of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy in the alleged crime of child abuse surrendered to authorities on Thursday, but later released after posting bail, authorities said.

Lawyer Archie Albao, National Bureau of Investigation regional director, said that Jackielyn Roy and Ingrid Canada surrendered around 9:30 a.m. at the NBI-XI’s South Eastern Mindanao Regional Office (SEMRO) here.

They were then brought to the Hall of Justice where they both posted bail of P80,000 each and released shortly after.

Maj. Catherine dela Rey, PRO-Davao spokesperson, said that Barangay Tamayong chairman Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes were arrested on Wednesday but were released at 5 p.m. of the same day after posting bail of P80,000 each.

Albao told reporters at SEMRO that of the six who were issued arrest warrants, only Quiboloy remains at-large.

“We are not sure if Pastor Quiboloy would surrender or not. However, naghangyo mi sa iyang mga abogado nga kung pwede mo-surrender na lang pud siya (we are requesting his lawyers that if possible, he will surrender, too),” the NBI regional director said.

The RTC-Branch 12 released the arrest warrants against Quiboloy and his co-accused on Wednesday after it did not receive any resolution to the motion for reconsideration filed by Quiboloy’s counsels with the Department of Justice, which reversed the findings of lack of probable cause by the Office of the Prosecutor.

All six are being charged with the crime of child abuse, while a separate information for the alleged sexual abuse was filed against Quiboloy.

Both crimes are punishable under the Republic Act 7610, also known as Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

“Wala po kaming alam sa whereabouts now ni Pastor (We have no knowledge about the whereabouts of the Pastor now),” she said.

Last March, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla reversed the resolution of the Office of the City Prosecutor of Davao that dismissed the complaints for rape, qualified human trafficking, and child abuse.

“Upon reevaluation, it has been determined that there exists probable cause against Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy for the crime of sexual abuse of a minor, under Section 5(b) of the Republic Act No. 7610, as well as against Quiboloy and co-respondents for qualified human trafficking and other acts of child abuse,” a press release issued by Department of Justice reads.

It said that the allegations against Quiboloy, “which date back to 2011, highlight a series of abuses, including an act of rape in September 2014 when she was a minor, emotional and physical mistreatment, and forced labor without compensation, all under the guise of religious service at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name (KOJC).”

“Despite the dismissal of [the complainant-appellant’s] initial complaints and a subsequent denial of her Motion for Reconsideration, the complainant’s persistent legal battle has brought new light to the gravity of her accusations,” it reads. (Antonio L. Colina IV, with reports from Manman Dejeto / MindaNews)