DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 3 April)—The Davao City Eagles elementary boys’ and secondary women’s sepak takraw teams each copped wins during their respective elimination rounds held at Teodoro Palma Gil Elementary School here Tuesday morning for the Davao Region Athletic Association (DAVRAA) meet.

Arnel Bandong, coach of the Davao City elementary boys’ sepak takraw team, encourages his players to win during Wednesday’s (3 April 2024) match against Davao del Sur. MindaNews photo by IAN CARL ESPINOSA

In the elementary boys category, Davao City drubbed Davao del Sur, 2-0, to maintain lead in their bracket together with Davao del Norte, Davao Oriental, and Tagum City.

The Davao City team is still undefeated, 3-0, as of Wednesday, while Davao del Sur dropped to 1-2.

The Davao City team was led by Fred Rick Tello, who unleashed successive ace kicks to seal victory, off from a timeout during the second set, being up 13-7.

It has been a series of errors, especially during the second set, before he connected two points from his aces, too powerful for Davao del Sur counterparts to handle.

“It has been errors all along, but in-game our players adjusted so we got the win,” Arnel Bandong, Davao City elementary boys’ coach, told MindaNews.

Meanwhile in the secondary women’s event, Davao City delegates recovered from a shaky first set to pounce the team from Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS), 2-1.

Despite squandering the lead during the first set, 14-17, Davao City took advantage of their opponents’ errors, attacking IGACOS’ defense to snatch the victory, tallying 15-7, 15-6 on two straight sets.

“I told my players to focus, to communicate wherever the ball is, and by that, they focused better,” said the coach, Rachel Encinas.

In the secondary women’s category, Davao City was bracketed together with Tagum City, Mati City, Davao del Norte, IGACOS, and Digos City.

The finals games for these categories will be held on Friday. (Ian Carl Espinosa / MindaNews)