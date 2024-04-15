Former President Rodrigo Duterte speaks at a press conference in Davao City on April 11, 2024. On Sunday evening, 14 April 2024, Duterte reiterates his opposition to Charter change that would extend the term limits of incumbent officials. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 April) – Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte has reiterated his calls to oppose Charter change (Cha Cha) that would remove the six-year term limit and the prohibition against the reelection of the President and Vice President, currently held by Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his daughter Sara Duterte, respectively.

“Ayaw mo sugot ana kay ngano man? Angayan ba si Marcos nga magpadugay? Angay ba si Marcos tagaan pa natog termino? Unsa man iyang abilidad? (Don’t allow that. Why? Does Marcos deserve to stay in power longer? Does Marcos deserve another term? What’s his ability?)” Duterte told attendees of the “Defend the Flag, Peace Rally” at the Davao del Norte Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City on Sunday evening.

He claimed that proponents of Cha Cha want to remove the term limits under the 1987 Philippine Constitution to allow Marcos to stay longer in office.

Duterte told his successor to just be content with having to serve the country as President and forgo his alleged ambition to perpetuate in power.

He said the current administration should respect the limitations under the Constitution, stressing that the terms of the President and Vice President must end after six years.

He added that what the proponents of Cha Cha want to change is Section 4 of Article VII of the 1987 Philippines.

The provision reads: “The President and the Vice-President shall be elected by direct vote of the people for a term of six years which shall begin at noon on the thirtieth day of June next following the day of the election and shall end at noon of the same date six years thereafter. The President shall not be eligible for any reelection. No person who has succeeded as President and has served as such for more than four years shall be qualified for election to the same office at any time.”

Last January 23, the state-run Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported that Marcos is open to amendments to the political provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

“Let’s be practical. In terms of the term limits, look at what happened. When I was mayor for nine years, hindi na ko makatakbo, so patakbuhin ko ‘yung asawa ko, patakbuhin ko ‘yung anak ko, ako ‘yung magiging vice mayor (I can no longer run, so I will ask my wife or my son to run and I will run for vice mayor),” he said in a taped interview aired over GMA News’ 24 Oras.

Marcos also clarified that his priority for now is to focus on amending the economic provisions of the constitution, the PNA report stated.

Duterte warned that if Marcos pushes through with his plan for constitutional change that will extend the term limits for incumbent officials, he may suffer the same fate as his father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., who was ousted through People Power Revolution in February 1986.

“Mr. President, I hope that you would be able to recall what happened to your father. See to it. Baka mosunod ka sa imong amahan kung imo ning pugson (You may follow your father if you insist),” he said.

Duterte added that should the allies of Marcos succeed in effecting changes to the political provisions of the constitution, Marcos and even Vice President Duterte should not benefit from the reforms removing the prohibitions against term extensions.

It should take effect for the next administration, he said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)