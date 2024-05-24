Bankerohan Public Market. MindaNews file photo

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 24 May) – An official from the City Economic Enterprise (CEE) assured sidewalk vendors they won’t be having problems with sales if they will be transferred within the Bankerohan Public Market.

The vendors, who used to encroach on sidewalks near the market, such as near Marfori Street, Datu Bago Street, and Posadas Street, will be transferred to the main public market on June 1. Non-compliant vendors will be ticketed and have their goods confiscated.

“We’ll place signages leading to the main public market at the places where the vendors who encroached usually settle. Since the Bankerohan Public Market is already well-known and frequented by many, we won’t have any issues with customers,” CEE officer-in-charge Maximo Macalipes Jr. told reporters Thursday at the sidelines of iSpeak media forum in the City Health Office conference room.

Macalipes identified 406 vacant stalls within the Bankerohan Public Market premises. They will also lease the second floor of the market which will include 76 vacant spaces.

A joint clearing team composed of the CEE, City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) and Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) warned sidewalk vendors that they have until May 31 to transfer to the public market premises during which they could negotiate for available stalls there.

CTTMO head Dionisio Abude said relocating the vendors will really help ease traffic flow in the area. He said some 700 vendors and barangay officials near the market were already informed of these changes.

He added that starting June 1, the joint clearing team will remove or demolish the remaining illegal structures or vendors who would violate the sidewalk regulations, especially those placed directly on the road.

Signages with the warning “no vendors allowed” have been placed near sidewalks.

Abide said there were clearing operations in 2019 at Bankerohan Public Market. However, the vendors encroached back during the pandemic and occupied the roads that even the jeepney routes became messed up.

He said painting of the pay parking areas, loading and unloading zones, drop-off points, and signages in the area, has begun.

Flyers bearing the message “Palihog balik sa inyuhang orihinal na ruta (Please return to your original route)” will be distributed to drivers.

ASU head Paul Bermejo said they will not hesitate to remove structures and goods, as they have already held several meetings, coordinated, negotiated, and given extensions to the affected vendors. (Ian Carl Espinosa/MindaNews)