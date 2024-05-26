DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 May) — The relief of 35 police officers of Davao City Police Office (DCPO), including former city director Col. Richard Bad-, was done after thorough deliberation, an official of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Davao said on Sunday.

Reacting to the statement of Davao City mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, Police major Catherine Dela Rey, PRO-Davao spokesperson, said the decision to place the police personnel under administrative relief was based on the recommendation of the Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS)-Davao.

“Such action was not taken lightly, but with thorough deliberation and with profound consideration of all facts and surrounding circumstances of RIAS 11 investigation with the end view of ascertaining the truth,” she said.

She said the officers-in-charge have been designated and would continue to assume their positions until the investigation concludes.

Mayor Sebastian Duterte at the turn-over of command from outgoing City Director, Police Col. Alberto Lupaz and Police Col. Richard Bad-ang on Friday, 22 March 2024. Photo courtesy of DCPO

The RIAS-Davao initiated an inquiry into the deaths of seven alleged drug suspects during Bad-ang’s first week as police city director. Bad-ang assumed office on March 22, the day Duterte declared his “war against drugs.”

Within the week, seven alleged drug pushers were killed.

Duterte declared his “war against drugs” on the day Bad-ang assumed the post of city director. The mayor threatened to kill the drug suspects if they do not stop or leave the city.

In a statement on Saturday, Duterte condemned the removal of DCPO’s personnel by saying the decision was made with “abuse of power from the higher authorities” and demanded for their immediate reinstatement.

Dela Rey said the recent move “is in accordance with the observance of the procedural due process aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability of public officers.”

“The PRO 11 and PNP Internal Affairs Service through their regional office assure the public that the conduct of investigation shall be done justly and fairly. Upon conclusion of the investigation and the finding of non-culpability, this PRO may, among others, reinstate them to their previous designations,” she said.

She said the PRO-Davao remains committed to upholding the law with integrity, accountability, and transparency in accordance with the existing laws, policies and guidelines.

“We also acknowledge the support of the local government of Davao City to this PRO and we will maintain this strong partnership for a lasting peace and order and public safety in the community,” she said. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)