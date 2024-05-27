Image courtesy of PRO-Davao

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 May) – The chairman of Barangay Tamayong here, Cresente “Enteng” C. Canada, a co-accused of fugitive Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, have surrendered 21 firearms to the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Davao.

An information released by PRO-Davao at 10:59 p.m. Sunday said that Canada was represented by his counsel, Atty. Israelito Torreon, when the firearms were turned over to the authorities at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Sasa last Saturday, May 25.

The KOJC is founded by Quiboloy, who has evaded the arrest orders issued by the Senate and two local trial courts for various crimes, including alleged human trafficking, child abuse, and sexual abuse.

The surrender of Canada’s firearms came three weeks after Quiboloy surrendered five of his 19 firearms on May 2, following the revocation of his gun permits. According to police, the pastor’s 14 other firearms were already sold.

In a statement, PRO-Davao director PBGen. Aligre Martinez commended the police efforts against Canada, saying the surrender of his “several firearms is a clear message that PRO-Davao exemplifies initiative and tireless efforts to ensure that the rule of law exists.”

The surrendered firearms include one RMTON .22LR/22MAG rifle, one DAEW 12-gauge shotgun, an ELISC 5.56 rifle, an Armscor 9mm pistol, one SWSN .38 revolver, one RMTON .300WIN small arm, a TRUS 9mm pistol, a CZ 9mm pistol, a FNH caliber 5.7 pistol, a Colt caliber 380 pistol, a FNH caliber 5.7 pistol, a GLCK 9mm pistol, a Colt .45 pistol, a PARAO .45 pistol, and WLTHR .22 pistol.

The others are a PMS 9mm pistol, a METRILLO 9mm pistol, TAURUS .38 super revolver, a METRIL .357 pistol, a STRYV .45 pistol, a CZ 9mm pistol, 14 pieces of 9mm live ammunition, and two CZ pistol magazines.

Cresente Canada is a co-accused in the crime of child abuse filed against Quiboloy, Jackielyn W. Roy, Paulene Canada, Ingrid C. Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes.

Last April 3, the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 12 in Davao City released a warrant of arrest against them.

This after Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla reversed the resolution of the Office of the City Prosecutor of Davao last March that dismissed the complaints for rape, qualified human trafficking, and child abuse against the respondents.

Cresente, Paulene, and Cemañes were arrested on the same day the warrant of arrest was issued while Roy and Ingrid surrendered the following day. All five were released from detention after posting bail of P80,000 each.

Quiboloy still remains at large.

Last March 19, the Senate ordered him arrested after he was cited in contempt for continuously defying its order to appear in the investigations of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality.

On April 11, a Pasig City RTC released a warrant of arrest against Quiboloy based on qualified human trafficking charges. (Antonio L. Colina IV / MindaNews)