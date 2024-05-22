PDEA destroys drugs in crematorium

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Northern Mindanao destroyed P4.5 million worth of shabu and other illegal drugs by burning them at a local crematorium in Cagayan de Oro City.

PDEA Region 10 Director Benjamin Gaspi said included in the burning were outdated drugs from hospitals and pharmacies and marijuana worth P861,000 in street value.

Gaspi said shabu is still the highest among the illegal drugs with 361 grams burned in the crematorium.

Transgender gang leader arrested in Zamboanga

A 24-year-old transgender and said to be the leader of a gang victimizing foreigners in Metro Manila was arrested by the police in Zamboanga City last Tuesday.

Lt. Colonel Jynleo Bautista, PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Region 9 chief, said police arrested the suspect identified as Mike Ebol, 24, at his residence in Estrada Street in Tetuan Village in Zamboanga City.

Bautista said Ebol is the alleged leader of the “Warla Gang” that victimize foreigners through dating apps posted in the social networks.

He said Ebol had a warrant of arrest against him from a court in Parañaque City for the kidnapping of Taiwanese businessman Lichael Lee on September 3, 2022.

Police rescued Lee four days later.