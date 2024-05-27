300 boxes of smuggled cigarettes seized in Davao City

Authorities intercepted a van carrying 300 boxes of smuggled cigarettes in Toril District, Davao City last Thursday, May 23.

Col. Darren Comia, Task Force Davao commander, said the two suspects, identified only as “Dante” and “Dennick,” both residents of Cagayan de Oro, were arrested and charged with violation of Republic Act 4712 or An Act Amending Certain Sections of the Tariff and Customs Code of the Philippines.

Comia said the delivery truck, which came from Cagayan de Oro City, was intercepted by Philippine Army members and policemen in Barangay Sirawan.

4 Maguindanao families settle decades-old rido

Four warring families have ended their decades-old feud or “rido” after months of mediation in Buldon town, Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday, May 23.

“We are glad the patriarchs of warring families agreed to settle their misunderstanding peacefully. This is unprecedented since previous efforts for amicable settlement have failed,” Buldon Mayor Pahmia Manalao-Masurong said in a statement.

Masurong identified the warring families as that of Naser Bada against Sanggacala Macaraub, and Abdul Azis Nonggo against Johaira Balingan Baraocor.

He said the four families met at the Buldon town hall in the presence of the police and Philippine Marines.

15 drug suspects arrested in Caraga last week

Police said on Friday that they have arrested 15 suspected drug peddlers and seized P2.2 million worth of alleged shabu during a series of operations in the Caraga region last week.

PNP Caraga spokesperson Major Jennifer Ometer said that of the 15 suspects, two are considered “high value targets” and have long been sought by the police for their alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

Ometer said the total drug haul in the series of operations are 21.9 grams of suspected shabu and 10,400 marijuana plants.