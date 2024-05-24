IPs in the Bangsamoro region attend a congress of the Indigenous Peoples Democratic Party in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday (22 May 2024). MindaNews photo by FERDINANDH CABRERA

ROMANGAOB, South Upi, Maguindanao Del Sur (MindaNews / 24 May) — Close to 2,000 members of different indigenous tribes belonging to the Indigenous Peoples Democratic Party (IPDP), including those from the island provinces, held a party congress here Wednesday as part of their preparations for the regional parliamentary elections next year.

Attended by Commission on Elections officials who explained the election process in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the gathering is a prerequisite for party registration.

The participants also took their oath as party members complete with signed forms that will be submitted to the Bangsamoro Electoral Office, another requirement for the registration of the party.

BARMM has identified the Teduray, Lambangian, Dulangan Manobo, Erumanun Ne Menuvu, Higaonon, Blaan, Sama Dilaut, Sama Jama Mapun, Sama Bangingi, Sama Pangutaran as indigenous tribes of the region.

Froilyn Mendoza, Member of Parliament of the Bangsamoro region and a Teduray herself, currently leads the IPDP.

“We are no longer just for dole-outs, to give them more votes during elections. We want genuine representation in a democratic aspiration for the Indigenous Peoples,” Mendoza said in Filipino.

“These are our usual experiences also in the island provinces, they looked at us for ‘ayuda’ (dole-outs) only,” according to Said Ampang, a chieftain of the Sama tribe in Basilan.

The IPDP will advocate institutionalized recognition, respect, protection and development of Indigenous practices and knowledge, ancestral domain, equal opportunity in governance, establishment of tribal justice system, schools of living traditions, human rights and environmental protection.

“One of the main struggles of IPs in our area is the access to benefits. We cannot fairly exercise our rights. We want full recognition of the presence of our Indigenous Peoples Mandatory Representative in every local government unit,” said Richel Kinubay, a female Higaonon tribal leader from Wao, Lanao del Sur.

“Ours is the plight of fishermen in the waters of Sulu Strait. We are pushing for equal rights against those powerful, armed and huge fishing vessel operators,” said Faisal Dawami, a tribal chieftain of Sama-Badjao in Sulu.

Wilber Saliling, a tribal chief of Erumanun Ne Menuvu and provincial coordinator in the Special Geographic Area in Cotabato Province, said they want to exercise their right to vote without being threatened or bought during elections. “This is our moment and we have to stand firm now.”

Mendoza, however, recognizes the difficulty to run a party with minimal resources and with only a few dedicated volunteers, unlike huge political parties.

“It’s a gargantuan challenge though, but our Timuays and elders told us, what is important is we have tried to stand up on our own, win or lose,” she said.

However, the group is not closing its doors to a possible coalition with other parties.

“So long as it is co-equal, that we are aligned in the programs, principles and vision on genuine peace and sustainable development and reform in BARMM,” IPDP secretary general Deonato Mokudef said.

Mendoza in her opening statement recognized and thanked the Moro Islamic Liberation Front for the struggle that led to the creation of the BARMM.

“We might have no gathering like this now, there could be no talks of political parties, a parliamentary system in a ministerial character, and perhaps there will be no more Indigenous Peoples Democratic Party and the reserve seats given for the indigenous groups without that struggle,” she added.

The group said they have 18,000 members now and expect to increase the number to 32,000 or even 37,000. (Ferdinandh Cabrera/MindaNews)