Oilfish in Siargao
Roel N. Catoto
-
May 23, 2024
10:19 pm
Fishermen carry a freshly caught oilfish in Pilar town in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte Thursday morning (23 May 2024). Because of the abundance of fish in the area, this municipality has been hosting international and local fishing competitions annually. MindaNews photo by ROEL N. CATOTO
Oilfish in Siargao
