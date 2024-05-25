NPA food supply, weapons found in cave in Agusan Sur

Guided by residents, Army troops found Tuesday a big cache of food supply and war material hidden in a cave by the New People’s Army in Sibagat town, Agusan del Sur.

Lt. Colonel Michel Mortejo, commanding officer of the 65th Infantry Battalion said the troops recovered ammunition for M16 and M14 rifles, 40mm rifle grenades, blasting caps and detonating caps from the cave in Purok 6, Barangay Kolambugan in Sibagat.

Last weekend, Army troops killed five NPA rebels, including two of its top regional leaders in Northeast Mindanao.

Mayor Francisco Garello , 4th Infantry Division spokesperson said Zaldy Galamiton, regional NPA secretary, and Jhonjhon Ayuma Ramos, leader of the NPA group “Eagles” were killed in a clash in the hinterlands of Gingoog City in Misamis Oriental. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

PCG allows travel from Surigao to Siargao, Bucas Grande as “Aghon” veers toward Visayas

The Philippine Coast Guard has allowed sea travel from mainland Surigao del Norte to Siargao Islands and Bucas Grande as of Saturday morning.

However, PCG Surigao del Norte Chief Lieutenant Christian Robert Nieto said sea travel between mainland Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Island and Southern Leyte remain suspended due to tropical depression ”Aghon”.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Aghon” was moving over Samar Sea Saturday morning after making a landfall in the town of Guian.

The weather agency said “Aghon” brought moderate to rough sea conditions in the eastern part of the country. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)

Tawi-Tawi governor joins UBJP

Tawi-tawi Governor Yshmael Sali has joined the United Bangsamoro Justice Party, according to Bandera News TV Cotabato .

Sali took his oath Saturday as UBJP provincial chief executive officer before BARMM Interim Chief Minister and UBJP President Ahod “Al Haj Murad” Ebrahim.

Sali joined the BARMM Governors Caucus when it was formed in June last year “to advance the rule of law, peace and order, and inclusive governance and development” in the region.

There was no immediate statement in reaction to Sali’s move from the Bangsamoro Grand Coalition, which had floated the name of Sulu Governor Sakur Tan as their choice for BARMM Chief Minister.

Tan will run for the BARMM Parliament in the first regional elections in 2025. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)