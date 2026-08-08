Army declares Indanan a place of stable peace

A classroom in Indanan, Sulu. MindaNews file photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

INDANAN, Sulu (MindaNews / 8 August 2026) – The 11th Infantry Division on Thursday declared Indanan in Sulu as a place in a State of Stable Internal Peace and Security and recognized it as a Gun-Responsible Municipality as well.



The declaration followed the voluntary surrender of 49 assorted loose firearms by residents and a pledge of commitment from local stakeholders.



“The battlefield has changed. We no longer wage war with guns. Instead, we wage a greater struggle through unity, sound governance, community partnership and unwavering vigilance to prevent the return of violence. Peace must not merely be achieved, it must be protected, nurtured, and passed on to future generations,” Indanan Mayor Albakil Jikiri, Al-Hajj said.

“The declaration of Indanan in a State of Stable Internal Peace and Security reflects the collective efforts of the local government, security forces, community leaders, and most importantly the people of Indanan,” Maj. Gen. Leonardo Peña, commander of the 11th ID and Joint Task Force Orion, said.



“The voluntary handover of 49 loose firearms further demonstrates the community’s commitment to preserving peace and building a safer future for the next generation,” Peña said.



“Let us continue working together to safeguard these gains and ensure that peace remains the foundation upon which progress and development in Indanan will continue to flourish,” he added.

Governor Abdusakur Tan II, speaking in Tausug, said he hopes the declaration would lead to Indanan’s development.



“‎The reaffirmation of Indanan’s status highlights the municipality’s sustained efforts, in partnership with security forces and local stakeholders, to maintain stability and ensure the safety of its constituents,” Tan said.



Col. Jeff Briones Uy, Provincial Director of the Sulu Police Provincial Office, said he is looking forward to see a more developed Indanan. (Frencie Carreon/MindaNews)