Maguindanao Del Sur solon calls for aggressive dismantling of Private Armed Groups (PAGS)

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews/24 February) – Maguindanao Del Sur Representative Esmael Mangudadatu is calling on the House of Representatives to look into the series of violent incidents in the region.

Mangudadatu highlighted an incident which occurred on February 11 in Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur in which 5-year-old kindergarten pupil Farhadin Ludtia was killed while inside his classroom at Damabalas Elementary School in Datu Piang.

The victim was reportedly writing his name on a piece of paper when a stray bullet struck him in the head, leading to his instantaneous death.

High-powered firearms surrendered in Basilan in this photo taken 17 October 2024. OPAPRU photo

Initial police investigations suggest the stray bullet originated from a firefight in Barangay Olandang, Nabalawag—a town within the Bangsamoro Special Geographic Area (SGA) located approximately 1.8 kilometers away from the school.

The clash reportedly involved the rival armed followers of two village chairpersons.

The Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) confirmed that a 7.62-mm slug was recovered from the classroom and is currently undergoing forensic testing.

The tragedy has drawn condemnation from BARMM officials and international bodies such as UNICEF which stressed that schools must remain safe sanctuaries for children.

UNICEF Philippines Representative Kyungsun Kim expressed deep concern and heartbreak over the incident, reiterating that schools must remain “zones of peace.”

In an official statement, UNICEF emphasized that the death of a child in a place meant for learning and play is both tragic and unacceptable. Kim noted that this serves as a painful reminder that educational spaces are currently not shielded from the devastating effects of armed violence.

The organization called on all warring parties to exercise maximum restraint and prioritize the protection of children, noting that at least 14 children have been killed or maimed in armed clashes within the region over the last two years.

Bangsamoro Parliament leaders joined the outcry, describing the incident as an insult to the ongoing peace process. Deputy Floor Leader Atty. Naguib Sinarimbo condemned the “horizontal violence”—or conflict between local groups—stressing that the normalization and decommissioning of small firearms must be fast-tracked to prevent such tragedies.

Deputy Speaker Engr. Baintan Ampatuan characterized the event as “sad and alarming,” calling for immediate security measures to ensure that schools remain protected sanctuaries.

Mangudadatu highlighted also other grave incidents, including a New Year’s Day grenade blast in Matalam, Cotabato, that wounded 22 residents, and a January 23 ambush in Lanao del Norte where four soldiers of Task Force Tabang were killed by suspected members of Dawlah Islamiyah.

He also noted the January 25 assassination attempt on Mayor Akmad Ampatuan, Sr. of Shariff Aguak, who narrowly survived an attack involving a rocket-propelled grenade.

The lawmaker emphasized that despite the Balik-Baril Program and existing peace agreements, undocumented firearms and explosives remain rampant.

Mangudadatu also, citing data from Climate Conflict Action Asia, pointed out a 91% increase in violent extremism incidents, rising from 23 in 2024 to 44 in 2025.

Mangudadatu urged the national government, the Philippine Army, and the Task Force for the Disbandment of Private Armed Groups to be more aggressive in dismantling these armed elements and holding those who refuse to surrender accountable. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera / MindaNews)