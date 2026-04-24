Xavier University holds Diwang Mindanao Book Fair 2026

ZAMBOANGA CITY(24 April)–Writers, editors, publishers, and readers gathered at Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan in Cagayan de Oro City for the 4-day Diwang Mindanao Book Fair 2026.

Organized by the XU Press, the Book Fair was meant to create awareness among students and the bigger community about works that talk about themselves, their lands, and their people.

The event had the theme, ‘Sulat sa Lupa: Stories, Scholarship, and Solidarity’ and ran from April 20 to April 23, 2026.

“It plays a vital role in promoting cultural representation, ensuring that narratives in local languages are made accessible to the public,” said Dr. Arlene Jaguit Yandug, Director of the Xavier University Press.

The book fair was the first XU Press-organized book fair that featured authors and publishers from across Mindanao.

Books on display at the Diwang Mindanao Book Fair 2026 which ran from 20-23 April 2026 at the Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan in Cagayan de Oro City. XU Press photo

Among the authors and artists featured were Maita Rue from Davao City, Gerald Galindez from Sultan Kudarat, Teng Mangansakan from Maguindanao, Christine Ortega from Iligan, Maria Frencie Carreon from Zamboanga City, Calbi Asain from Sulu, and Darwin Absari from Tawi-Tawi.

Participating authors from Cagayan De Oro City were Raul Moldez, Nadine Hendrikka Legaspi, Elena Manawari, Ana Zarsuelo, Denver Torres, Ton Daposala, Mike Baños, Rico Magallona, Faina Ulindang, Maria Elena Paulma, and XU Press Authors.

Among the publishers and writer groups were Aklat Alamid (General Santos City), Anya’s Book Corner (CDO), Book Chikas Philippines, Chalkboard, Inc., Glocal Heritage PH (Davao City), Kaalmdag Publication, XU Development Communication (XU Dev Comm)), Maita Rue (Davao), aven Media Asia (Zamboanga Peninsula), Mindanao Creative Writers Group, Inc. (MCWG), Mindanao Daily News, Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology Publications, MSU-Marawi Publications, Nagkahiusang Magsusulat sa Cagayan de Oro (NAGMAC), RAVN Art & Stories Trove (CDO), Sarangani Writers Trove (CDO), Sarangani Writers League, Tridax Zines (Sultan Kudarat), and XU Press.

Diwang Mindanao is also a hub, said Yandug, acting as a meeting ground for colleagues and partners in the publishing industry: authors, readers, and artists; publishers, editors, and writers; librarians and readers. It was not just a place for commerce–for promotion and sale of books, but also for professional networking and interactive educational activities such as comic making, zine workshop, book launching, and CNF writing among others. (Frencie L. Carreon/MindaNews)