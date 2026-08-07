Zamboanga mayor wants more fogging machines as dengue deaths hit 12

The dengue-carrying Aedes egypti mosquito. MindaNews photo by BOBBY TIMONERA

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 7 August 2026) – The city has recorded 12 dengue deaths out of 1,241 cases reported so far this year, prompting City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso to ask the city council to secure additional fogging machines for barangays and intensify the anti-dengue campaign.

Olaso conveyed his request to the local council during its 31st regular session.

Most of the 1,241 cases were recorded in Barangays Calarian, Santa Maria, Talong-Talon, Ayala and Putik, Dr. Dulce Miravite, chief of the City Health Office announced on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Olaso urged the barangays to mount an intensified campaign against the mosquito-borne disease following the city’s declaration of a dengue epidemic threshold.



The mayor told the barangays to intensify sanitation, environmental cleanup, and other preventive measures, while the city government would do its part by procuring additional fogging machines.



He also urged barangay officials to allocate funds for dengue control equipment in their supplemental budgets to reinforce prevention and response efforts.



Meanwhile, former First District representative Cesar Jimenez said it was not right for Olaso to go to the city council, arguing the executive and legislative bodies should act independently of each other.

But former councilor Vincent Paul Elago said there was nothing wrong in what Olaso did.

“The dengue situation in our city is alarming and both executive and legislative branches should work on better cooperation to address the problem with urgency. What the mayor did does not overstep on the functions of the executive branch. Perhaps, he just wants more action from the legislative branch especially now that more and more dengue cases are being reported. Correct me if I’m wrong but my impression was that he merely appealed,” Elago said in an interview.



Councilor Gian Enriquez, who presided the session, said in an interview that the mayor went there “to make an urgent appeal to the city council to help him with the dengue outbreak. As the temporary presiding officer, I suspended our house rules in order to allow the good mayor to speak. There was no violation of separation of powers.”



“No problem with it. At least he can personally ask our support. All of us are also concerned with the dengue cases,” Councilor Elbert Atilano told MindaNews.

Vice Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco said in an interview that the mayor came to see her. (Frencie L. Carreon, MindaNews)

