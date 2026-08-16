UNESCO reps evaluate Mt. Apo’s nomination for Global Geopark 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / August 16) — UNESCO evaluators arrived here on Sunday to start its five-day field validation on the nomination of the country’s highest peak as a potential UNESCO Global Geopark.

UNESCO evaluators Gay Martin Martini of France and Chenggong Zhang of China, will verify first-hand the self-evaluation checklist document submitted jointly by the regional offices of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources XI and XII in 2025.

Worldwide, 14 new applications for recognition as Global Geopark were received for review in 2026 and have entered the official process of evaluation by UNESCO.

UNESCO evaluators Chenggong Zhang of China (L) and Guy Martin Martini of France (R) have arrived in DAVAO CITY en route to their evaluation of the nomination of Mt Apo as a potential Global Geopark. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

Clint Michael Cleofe, OIC Superintendent of Mt. Apo Natural Park Protected Area Management Office, told reporters at Apo View Hotel on Sunday that the validation process will involve immersion in the local indigenous communities in the two regions, meeting students, and visiting the Mt. Apo Geothermal Production Field.

In his presentation, Cleofe shared that there are four main grounds why Mt. Apo is an aspiring UNESCO Geopark: its globally rare tectonic setting, world-class geothermal production, indigenous cultural significance, and rich biodiversity.

“More than the technical aspect…it’s important that they (UNESCO evaluators) will see the situation of the cultural communities and how they take care of Mt. Apo,” Cleofe said in the interview.

Mt. Apo, Cleofe said, has three cultural communities: Bagobo Klata, Bagobo Tagabawa and Ovu Manobo.

According to UNESCO’s website, Global Geoparks are “single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development” and that their bottom-up approach of combining conservation with sustainable development while involving local communities is becoming increasingly popular.

The main objective of the evaluators, according to the UNESCO website, is to become familiar with all aspects of the proposed Global Geopark, review in situ the application, self-evaluation, and other documents of the application dossier, or, for the revalidations, progress report, progress evaluation form and other documents related to the revalidation; carefully review boundaries, threats and management; and provide constructive commentary and recommendations as and where appropriate.”

Martini said they hope to have a “fantastic” and “fruitful mission” during the validation process.



“We are excited really…to meet your local population, to learn with them,” Martini said.

For Zhang, their presence as evaluators would be a way for them to “help” and to “learn” from the community.

“We’re here not just to conduct the evaluation. We are here to help…also we are here to learn from you as members of geopark family,” he said.

Mt. Apo, known as the King of Philippine Mountains, mirrors itself in the clear water of Lake Venado, located 7,200 feet above sea level. MIndaNews file photo by JULES L. BENITEZ



Preparations for Mt. Apo’s nomination to be a UNESCO Geopark started in 2022 and ran until 2024, Cleofe said.

The preparations involved “initial biodiversity” and “geological assessments” and coordination with local government units, IP groups, and stakeholders.

Cleofe is “optimistic” about the evaluation, but added they are ready if UNESCO needs other things for them to comply.

“The feedback time between UNESCO and DENR will take quite some time,” he said.

He added that the international body might release its decision in June 2027 if Mt. Apo is qualified to be a Global Geopark.

The process involves vetting from members of the UNESCO Geoparks and Geosciences Program.

Globally, there are 241 geoparks in 51 countries as of July 24, 2026, according to the UNESCO website.

In the Philippines, Bohol is the country’s sole UNESCO Global Geopark.

The designation as UNESCO Global Geopark is not permanent. According to the UNESCO website, its designation is for a period of four years, after which it is re-examined during a revalidation process. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)