Teen pregnancies on the rise in Davao Region

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / August 26) – Pregnancies among children aged 10 to 14 years old have risen in the last three years in the Davao Region, with latest count of 284 cases for 2024, from 248 in 2023, and 240 in 2022, according to the Commission on Population and Development XI (COD XI).

Jeff Fuentes, the Regional Director of CPD XI, described these “children having children” cases to reporters during the Healthy Davao Media Forum on Monday at SM City Davao as “challenging” and “very problematic” because the community is failing to protect the children.

“Why are we so worried about 10 to 14? Well, everyone should be worried about this because this is not purely a health issue, but this is more of a social protection issue. In other words, we are actually, as a society with cases of 10 to 14, we are actually failing our children from protecting them,” he said.

These cases, Fuentes said, should be viewed as “human capital loss,” citing that these children stop going to school and develop traumatic childhoods.

Among the areas identified in the Davao Region to have the highest number of these cases include towns of Sta. Cruz, Carmen, Kapalong, and Pantukan.

Fuentes said they are finding out the possible “push factors” why pregnancies are higher in these urban or “route corridor” areas.

Jeff Fuentes, Regional Director of the Commission on Population and Development(CPD)-XI, said pregnancies among children aged 10 to 14 years old have risen in the last three years in the Davao Region. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

He said this may have resulted from the “non-implementation, “missing,” or “limited age-appropriate education” especially on reproductive health. Age-appropriate interventions could have provided the adolescents information that may have enabled them to avoid teenage pregnancies which, Fuentes said, is also a “life skill.”

These teen mothers, after having childbirth, are referred to counseling through their teen centers where they are given immediate intervention once they are discharged from hospitals.

Mariebel Pandapatan, a social worker for the Center for Teens of the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), said that most of these cases involved “parental neglect,” as many are children of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) or are children of separated parents.

Most of these teenage moms, according to Dr. Melanie Adolfo, head of the SPMC Human Milk Bank, deliver premature babies because they tend not to have prenatal check-ups and neglect to regularly take their vitamins.

Nicky Jane Salas, nurse from the Human Milk Bank, said that they provide pasteurized milk aside from providing for post-operated babies from regular delivering mothers.

Premature babies are those developed under 28 weeks, Salas said.

Those who want to donate may go to SM City or SM Lanang’s clinic to drop their breast milk with the new partnership advocacy of SPMC and SM, and donors may check if the are qualified through the information on Facebook page “Human Milk Bank SPMC.”

Dr. Victoria Millet Cardin-Andan of SPMC’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology said that there is an increasing number of comorbidities for teenage moms under 18 who have eclampsia, pre-eclampsia, and hemorrhage.

According to the Department of Health Administrative Order No. 2010-0014, eclampsia is a “condition peculiar to pregnancy or newly delivered woman, characterized by convulsions followed by coma,” while pre-eclampsia arises “after the 20th week of gestation, characterized by hypertension and proteinuria.”

After childbirth, Cardin-Andan added that these children and their families are referred to their teenage mom clinics for proper counseling to avoid complications in the future.

Cardin-Andan said counseling is also offered and teenage moms are monitored through their barangay social workers and health workers who also encourage them to go to school.

The teenage dads are specifically referred to the teen dad centers, Sarah Jane Sanchez, a nurse at the SPMC Center for Teens, said.

The teen dads center is still fairly new, established only in 2024.

Sanchez said that the number of teen dads are also increasing, with an estimated log of 5-10 individuals per month.

Most of the teen dads, she said, are from Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental.

Fuentes said that 12% of the fathers of the children of the teenage mom are of their same ages.

Around 52% of the dads of the 284 cases are adult men aging 18, 20, 21, with cases of 35-year-old men and older.

Sanchez said their counseling services serve as an “aftercare” to empower, not only the teenage moms, but all the teenagers that come to the clinic. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)