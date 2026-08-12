State auditor stands firm on disallowed confidential expenses

MindaNews / 12 August 2026 — A state auditor testifying before the Senate impeachment court maintained that the reports submitted by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education to the Commission on Audit (COA) were not enough to justify rewards payments from confidential funds.

Defense counsel Kristine Ferrer (R) cross-examines state auditor Xylene Mae del Campo before the Senate impeachment court. Screenshot from the YouTube channel of the Philippine Senate

During the cross-examination Wednesday by defense counsel Kristine Ferrer, Xylene Mae del Campo, state auditor of the Commission on Audit – Intelligence and Confidential Funds Audit Office, said the reports submitted by the offices of Vice President Sara Duterte were insufficient as evidence showing success of its information-gathering activities.

On Tuesday, upon questioning by private prosecutor Lorna Kapunan, Del Campo testified that based on the OVP’s protective intelligence operations reports, Duterte’s engagements from the first to the third quarters of 2023 were attendance in commencement exercises, tree planting activities, courtesy visits and coordination meetings.

She said these purposes are not compliant with Joint Circular 2015-01, and there is nothing in the accomplishment reports that would warrant the payment of rewards.

Del Campo also testified Tuesday that the insufficiency of documents from the OVP led to a total disallowance of ₱73 million.

The disallowed amount covers ₱69.5 million for the payment of rewards for which the OVP only submitted acknowledgment receipts. The remaining ₱3.5 million covers items that were not enumerated under Joint Circular 2015-01, such as furniture and computers, she said.

Asked by Senator-judge and presiding officer Francis Escudero which payments were disallowed, Del Campo clarified that only the rewards payments require evidence of success, not the payment for information.

She said reward payments require an outcome like an arrest, for instance, while payment for information can cover confidential operations that result in no untoward incidents.

Del Campo repeatedly answered that some confidential expenditures were disallowed because these were listed as rewards payments, but no arrests were mentioned. She said what Duterte’s office had done was payment for information instead.

“There were items citing probable threats from the NPA, but what I’m looking for is proof of success, which is whether someone was arrested, because having no untoward incidents will fall under purchase of information.

“It can be said that due to the purchase of information, we had a situation where ‘there were no untoward incidents’,” she explained in mixed English and Filipino.

After Ferrer pointed out that the arrest requirement is not specified in the joint circular and Escudero sought clarification on it, Del Campo explained that it is based on her own professional judgment and on the attached documents of other agencies she audited which showed arrests to support rewards payments.

Ferrer directed Del Campo to a provision in a 1992 COA Circular which states that requiring receipts or invoices for confidential operations might endanger agents and compromise missions. The state auditor agreed that the same principle still applies to such operations.

Kapunan objected to Ferrer’s referencing to the 1992 circular, which she said has been superseded by Joint Circular 2015-01.

Ferrer said the joint circular requires confidential fund disbursements to be supported with documentary evidence of payment submitted in a sealed envelope, but does not specify what kind of document.

Asked by Escudero whether the joint circular says the COA should demand receipts, Del Campo answered “no,” but added that the receipts requirement is based on another item of the circular allowing auditors to require other supporting documents deemed necessary for evaluation.

Arguing it is argumentative, Kapunan objected to Ferrer’s question of why the circular did not simply spell out a receipts requirement. Escudero sustained the objection.

Later during the cross, Del Campo found an opportunity to further explain that while acknowledgment receipts can stand as proof of payment of rewards and information, purchases of items like furniture require receipts to prove that these were really bought.

She added this standard applies not only to the OVP and DepEd but to other agencies as well. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)