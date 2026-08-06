Site development plan for quake-damaged Davao Oriental hospital being finalized, says DPWH-XI

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 August 2026) — The regional offices of the Department of Public Works and Highways and the Department of Health are finalizing the site development plan for a project to reconstruct a provincial hospital that collapsed in Manay, Davao Oriental during a series of strong earthquakes October last year.

The damaged Davao Oriental Provincial Hospital in Manay damaged by the earthquakes on October 10, 2025. MindaNews file photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

The DPWH said the site development plan for the Davao Oriental Provincial Hospital-Manay (DOPH-Manay) is currently being developed. (The hospital is also known as the Manay District Hospital.)

The bidding schedule for the facility was supposed to be on July 28, but the DPWH has since postponed the process indefinitely.

Dean Ortiz, DPWH-XI spokesperson, told MindaNews through Messenger that the site development plan was needed for the next phase of the procurement to push through.

“The procurement process… has been postponed, as the Provincial Office, in coordination with the Department of Health (DOH), is finalizing the site development plan prior to the commencement of the activities,” Ortiz said.

MindaNews found two construction projects for the hospital for calendar years 2025 and 2026. Project No. 26LF0102, the one funded for 2026, is the one postponed.

The 2026 project was estimated to cost around ₱28.3 million, according to documents obtained by MindaNews.

Another project, Project No. 25LF0175, has an approved budget of ₱39.8 million.

But the 2025 project was interrupted by the quakes and had to be revised to adhere to changing needs of the reconstruction.

Ortiz said the funds for this project were released in June 2026.

Project 25LF0175 covers the construction of the hospital’s front building and emergency department. The contract has a duration of 242 calendar days and is funded under the DOH’s Health Facilities Enhancement Program (HFEP).

Meanwhile, Project 26LF0102 is funded under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2026 and pertains to the construction of the outpatient department (OPD) building.

The 2026 project is currently awaiting the release of funds.

Ortiz said that the hospital would be built at the same location that was hit by magnitude 7.3 earthquake in the morning, succeeded by a magnitude 6.9 quake in the evening, both on October 10, 2025.

The hospital crumbled on its own supports, with patients and staff safely evacuated before the worst could happen.

No one was injured, but hospital operations were greatly affected.

DOPH-Manay set up tents after the earthquakes and treated patients there. MindaNews file photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

The document, which outlined the bidding process and details for the project, outlined ₱28,324,940, with the DPWH Davao Oriental 1st District Engineering Office as the procuring office.

The bidding was originally scheduled for July 28, 2026.

On the first week of August, the Davao Oriental 1st District Engineering Office issued Bid Bulletin No. 1 postponing the opening of bids until further notice.

No updated schedule has been posted yet.

In a media interview a day after the October 2025 earthquake, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said the agency would need to create a new hospital as the damaged one was already red-tagged, or unfit for use.

Batas Pambansa Blg. 297 established the municipal hospital in 1982, then known as Manay Emergency Hospital.

The October earthquakes affected 17 barangays in Manay and 14,915 families or 74,575 individuals, according to data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Some 30,000 individuals were affected in two barangays of Manay alone, with around 17,800 in Barangay Central and 12,000 affected individuals in Barangay San Ignacio.

The hospital set up tents outside what used to be DOPH-Manay building and treated patients there.

According to the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had ordered an expedited rehabilitation of the hospital.

The hospital’s emergency room ceiling had collapsed, with the administration building sustaining major damage.

Provincial engineers condemned the building immediately after the collapse.

During the disaster, inpatients were transferred to a nearby Superhealth center located about five minutes from DOPH-Manay, the PIA said. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)