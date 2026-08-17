Security officer, not special disbursing officer, spent OVP confidential funds

MindaNews / 17 August 2026 – The former special disbursing officer of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) admitted Monday that she turned over P125 million in cash to Col. Raymund Lachica, then-head of the Vice Presidential Security Group, to be spent on confidential operations.

Under questioning as a hostile witness by private prosecutor Amando Ligutan on day 16 of the impeachment trial, Acosta testified it was Vice President Sara Duterte as head of agency who ordered her to hand the amount to Lachica, whom she (Duterte) designated as security officer.

“Ang nag-utos po sa akin na i-release ang pera na 125 M sa security officer na si Colonel Lachica ay si Ma’am Sara Duterte (The one who ordered me to release the P125 in cash to security officer Colonel Lachina was Ma’am Sara Duterte),” Acosta said when Ligutan asked her why she turned over the fund when she was the disbursing officer.

Senator-judge and presiding officer Francis Escudero during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Z. Duterte Monday, 17 August 2026. Screenshot from the Senate’s Youtube livestream.

Asked by presiding officer Francis Escudero whether it is a security officer’s job to spend confidential funds, and if it is, what provision of Joint Circular 2015-01 allows it, Acosta answered “no”.

She acknowledged she could not find any provision in the joint circular allowing a security officer to disburse such funds, although she earlier cited the document as her basis for turning over the money to Lachica.

Under the joint circular, the only functions assigned to security officers designated by the heads of agencies are the handling of intelligence reports and preparation of accomplishment reports.

“Trabaho po ba ng security officer gastusin ‘yung ni-release niyong confidential fund? Iba po ‘yung implement. Siyempre siya ‘yung gagawa ng surveillance. Siyempre siya po ‘yung kukuha ng mga operative na intelligence. Pero ‘yung paggastos po, trabaho po ba ng security officer gastusin ‘yung dinisburse ninyong confidential fund?” Escudero asked.

(Is it the security officer’s job to spend the confidential funds that you released? Implementing is another thing. Of course, he’s the one doing surveillance. Of course, he’s the one who would get intelligence operatives. But what about spending, is it the work of the security officer to spend the confidential funds that you disbursed?)

“Hindi po, your honor. Trabaho po iyan ng disbursing officer. Pero pag ni-release ko na ang pera sa kanya, pina-receive ko sa kanya, magbigay sya sa akin ng utilization report. ‘Yun po ang signed or evidence na na-implement niya na ang various confidential activities or operations sa ground. Kasi siya ang expert,” Acosta answered.

(No, you honor. That’s the job of the disbursing officer. But once I have released the funds to him, which I would make him receive, he would give me a utilization report. That’s the evidence that he has implemented the various confidential activities or operations on the ground. Because he is the expert.)

She confirmed it was Lachica who disbursed the funds as the “expert” on confidential activities.

Asked by Escudero whether it should be her job to directly pay the recipients, Acosta said “no” because she has “no access to national security information.”

She earlier gave the same answer to similar questions from Ligutan. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)