Purchase of supplies with confidential funds done by informants

MindaNews / 26 August 2026 – It was the informants and agents, not the Office of the Vice President (OVP) itself who purchased, using confidential funds, the medical and food supplies flagged by the Commission on Audit (COA), OVP Assistant Chief of Staff Lemuel Ortonio testified during the impeachment hearing Tuesday.

Under questioning by prosecution counsel Mae Divinagracia, Ortonio said that as relayed by security officer Col. Raymund Lachica’s account, the money went straight to the informants and agents, who did the buying.

He confirmed that Lachica and then-OVP special disbursing officer Gina Acosta did not attach a single official receipt for those purchases, which included chairs.

Office of the Vice President (OVP) Assistant Chief of Staff Lemuel Ortonio. Screenshot from the 26 August 2026 Senate YouTube livestream.

Asked again by presiding officer Francis Escudero whether there were any receipts for those purchases, Ortonio answered: “Based on the information I gathered, sir, no official receipts.”

The witness told Escudero upon questioning that he was unable to see whether the acknowledgment receipts indicated the cash was for food or medicine.

Escudero also drew from Ortonio that purchases made with the confidential funds contrasted with how the OVP uses its regular budget to buy medicine, which always comes with receipts.

Ortonio testified as a hostile witnesses for the prosecution.

‘Obligations already incurred’

Divinagracia showed a November 30, 2023 letter from the OVP to COA denying that its P125-million confidential funds was spent in 11 days.

The letter said the cash advance was drawn “to facilitate payment for the obligations already incurred,” and the funds were therefore “planned, implemented and paid during the three-month period… and not within 11 days as what the audit observations may have suggested.”

The prosecution asked Ortonio to explain what “to facilitate payment for obligations already incurred.”

Ortonio gave an evasive answer: “I cannot specifically say, Ma’am, because arrangements were made on the ground. I have no personal knowledge on it… this information came from our security officer.”

Asked whether he just “mechanically” wrote what was fed him, he said: “Hindi po siya mechanically na sinulat ko lang. Based on the information that was provided to me, ‘yun ‘yung nilatag ko doon sa letter.”

Item 6.1.2 of Joint Circular 2015-01 prohibits the use of confidential funds for reimbursement of expenses prior to the granting of cash advance.

‘Already funded’

Ortonio confirmed the OVP did not present a physical and financial plan when it asked the Department of Budget and Management for confidential funds in August 2022, was asked to submit one and did almost a month later, and only contained “good governance program” as the component to be funded without specific activities.

Under questioning by Divinagracia, Ortonio also testified the program covered activities like medical and burial assistance that were already funded by a line item in the OVP’s 2022 budget worth P621 million.

He added he saw the liquidation reports attached to the memoranda but did not study them, but instead consulted Gina Acosta, then-OVP special disbursing officer, and security officer Col. Raymund Lachica for their inputs. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)