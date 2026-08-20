PTFOMS to establish media monitoring centers for first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (MindaNews / 20 August 2026) — With less than a month to go before the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections, the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) announced it will establish media monitoring centers in the cities of Cotabato and Marawi.

Undersecretary Jose Torres Jr. at the opening of the media safety training in Cagayan de Oro City on Wednesday (19 August 2026). MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

Undersecretary Jose Torres Jr., executive director of the PTFOMS, told reporters here during the three-day training on media safety of the Cagayan de Oro Press Club Journalism Institute held at Camp Evangelista that the monitoring centers will help “ensure the safety and welfare of the journalists” covering the BARMM polls on September 14.

“Media safety cannot be achieved by one institution alone. It requires collaboration, clear communication and a shared commitment to protecting journalist as they perform their duty to inform the public,” Torres said, quoting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto’s message to the 30 training participants who will cover the BARMM elections.

Torres said they have already coordinated with the Armed Forces, including the Army’s Marawi-based 103rd Infantry “Haribon” Brigade, for the establishment of monitoring centers.

Maj. Candidato Paduman, 103IB civil military operations officer, said they have been informed about it and just waiting for directives where to establish the monitoring center in Marawi.

Mohd Asnin Pendatun, BARMM spokesperson, said in his speech during the training that the election is all set as he encouraged all qualified citizens in the region to exercise their right to cast their votes on September 14.

The media safety training at the 4th Infantry Division’s headquarters started on Wednesday until Friday. The press club’s Journalism Institute partnered with the PTFOMS, Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), the Army’s 4ID, and Smart Communications. (Richel V. Umel / MindaNews)