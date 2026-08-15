PLDT says it can serve 45,000 more subscribers in Davao

A student attends online classes. MindaNews photo by JOAN MAE SOCO BANTAYAN

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 15 August 2026) — Philippine Long Distance Telephone (PLDT) Home said it can still serve up to around 45,000 households in the city who will need internet service, following the launch Friday of the Kadayawan Festival Sale offering the company’s “all-in-one plan.”

The Fiber Unlimited All Plan will “give households more connectivity and entertainment essentials in a single monthly plan.”

The plan cost P1,499 and includes a speed of up to 200 mbps, 63 Cignal Channels, an HBO Max standard subscription, unlimited landline-to-landline calls and landline-to-mobile calls to five nominated Smart or TnT numbers, plus 9GB of Smart mobile data every month.

Those who will switch from their current internet providers will be given a 50% discount of the plan’s original cost of P3,600, and will only pay P1,299 for the first six months. This offer lasts from August 15 to 25.

Hazel Nabatar, PLDT Southern Mindanao sales area manager, said the promotions can be availed of through their booths throughout the city. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)