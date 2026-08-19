Parents, students recount fear, panic as shots rang

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews/19 August 2026)– A number of students of the Ateneo de Zamboanga High School Campus initially thought the gunshots they heard on Tuesday morning were part of a drill.



Grade 7 student “Noel”, not his real name, was in his classroom on the JHS Building’s 3rd floor when the first gunshot rang. “Noel” said they all went silent, trying to listen to what they actually heard. He said they thought it was part of a drill, since they had a simulation exercise last month, and another is being prepared by the school.

“Then there were more gunshots fired and our teacher told us to lock the door. So we locked it and placed tables and chairs against the door.”

A father hugs his daughter as they reunite outside the school campus following Tuesday’s, 18 August 2026, tragedy at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University’s Junior High School campus in Barangay Tetuan, Zamboanga City. MindaNews photo by QUEENIE CASIMIRO



“Noel” said when there were no more gunshots heard, they opened the door and all went out towards the gymnasium where they all converged until tension eased.

Parent Joe Darryl Jaron had just dropped his child at the school’s drop-off point and was about to leave the campus when he heard gunshots. Next, he saw students running away towards the school gate.

Elisa Santos, an aunt of a Grade 8 student, was among those who rushed towards the school upon learning of the incident over the radio.

“Natakot talaga ako nang narinig ko sa radyo na may barilan daw dito. Ako kasi naghatid sa pamangkin ko kanina (I was really afraid after I heard the news over the radio. I had just taken my niece to the school),” Santos said in an interview. Santos only felt relieved when she was able to contact her niece through her cellular phone.

For some reason, Jasmin Jamsani’s daughter was absent on Tuesday. But this did not protect her daughter from the trauma of the incident. In a video she posted on her social media account, Jamsani relayed how her daughter expressed her feelings.

“She told me, Mommy, I’m ok. But even if I was not in school, I am in shock, I don’t know how to feel because that is our corridor, that is where we pass everyday, we roam around, it’s our campus,” Jamsani said.

She said their homeroom Parent-Teacher Association officers updated the parents of the situation in the school through the parents’ group chat, which somehow lessened their worries. Jamsani shared a screenshot of her conversation with her daughter, who asked to stay near her through the night as she could not erase the fear after seeing the videos of the actual shooting posted online.

Another parent posted online a screenshot of his chat with his daughter, who messaged him at 7:57 AM.

“Papapa, school shooting. Help mee. Please.” Zanz Snow shared. He said everything stopped when he read his daughter’s message. He said the minutes to get to his daughter felt like a lifetime.

“Alhamdulillah, I was finally able to reach my daughter. Hearing her voice brought relief, but the fear in her messages is something I will never forget,” Zanz said.

Atty Rico Casimiro, father of a Grade 1 pupil, were among those who had to walk quite a distance due to the traffic congestion brought about by the volume of parents who rushed to pick up their kids. He said parents who own guns should ensure that these are out of their children’s reach.

“Bottomline, ang responsibility sa parents talaga. Parents of kids dapat aware tayo kapag meron tayong baril, gun safety, itago natin para di maaccess ng mga anak natin (Bottomline, the responsibility lies with the parents. Parents with guns in the house should make sure these are beyond their children’s reach,” Casimiro said.

Classes at all levels, both public and private, were cancelled a day after the tragedy as the local government enjoined everyone to observe a day of mourning. Various academic institutions have also extended their sympathies and solidarity with the Ateneo de Zamboanga University community.

Meanwhile, the police say they are still investigating to find out more about the shooter’s, a Grade 8 student, possible motive. Authorities have also secured copies of the video from the school’s surveillance cameras to assist them in the investigation. The Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit is now looking into the suspect’s digital footprints. (Queenie Casimiro/MindaNews)