Parents cite safety concerns as face-to-face classes resume in quake-hit General Santos City

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 14 August 2026) — Children’s safety occupied the minds of some parents as face-to-face classes resumed here starting Thursday after being suspended for two months after the magnitude 7.8 earthquake on June 8 that damaged several structures.

One of the buildings in General Santos City that collapsed during the June 8, 2026 earthquake. MindaNews file photo by MANMAN DEJETO

Willa Bravo, whose two sons, aged six and nine, are enrolled in Grades 1 and 4 at the Balunto-Labangal Elementary School, said she prefers face-to-face classes as a better learning method compared to modular learning.

At the same time however she’s not sure whether the school buildings are completely safe.

“If I were asked to choose between face-to-face [classes] or module, I’d say face-to-face is better because the child can really learn,” Bravo said in the vernacular.

“It’s okay because the aftershocks are not as strong as the earthquake before, but I could not also say that it’s really safe now,” she said.

Under Executive Order No. 48 issued by the mayor’s office on August 12, schools are required to comply with structural integrity clearances, building occupancy limits, evacuation measures and other earthquake safety protocols.

But for another parent, safety does not end with the condition of school buildings.

A parent from Notre Dame Dadiangas University who requested to be identified only as “Jay” said he is open to the return of face-to-face classes, provided schools strengthen earthquake preparedness among students, teachers and parents.

“For me, face-to-face classes are okay, but they should hold earthquake drills,” Jay said in the vernacular.

He particularly called for parents to receive proper training so they would know what to do should another earthquake as strong as the previous one occur.

Jay also stressed the importance of training teachers, saying they should be prepared to respond appropriately during an earthquake and guide students through the proper procedures.

“The teachers should also be well-trained on what to do in case of another earthquake,” he said.

He said the continuous conduct of drills will make the students familiar with what to do during an emergency.

The concerns raised by the parents came as the city government placed renewed emphasis on earthquake preparedness alongside the resumption of classes.

Executive Order No. 48 provides that August 13 and 14 will primarily focus on mental health and psychosocial support, as well as safety and disaster preparedness orientations for learners and school personnel.

The order limits face-to-face activities in multi-story school buildings to the first and second floors. Higher floors may only be used after consultation with the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and compliance with structural integrity, evacuation, and other safety requirements.

Schools are also required to conduct daily “Duck, Cover, and Hold” exercises before the first class period and comprehensive campus-wide earthquake evacuation drills at least once every quarter. (Justine Paul Paraz/MindaNews)