OVP official says confidential funds used to secure implementation of agency’s programs

MindaNews / 27 August 2026 — Office of the Vice President (OVP) Assistant Chief of Staff Lemuel Ortonio said the agency’s confidential funds were spent to secure the safe implementation of its programs, not the programs themselves.

Defense counsel Kristine Ferrer during the hearing on Wednesday (26 August 2026). Screenshot from the Senate’s livestream.

Ortonio, who was presented by the prosecution as a hostile witness, made the clarification during the cross-examination by defense counsel Kristine Ferrer during the hearing on Wednesday.

Asked why the good governance program was renamed socio-economic program, he said the purpose was for the title to cover all of the OVP projects.

Ferrer’s cross-examination did not touch questions relating to the Commission on Audit findings, but instead asked questions that drew the following answers from Ortonio:

The OVP in August 2022 wrote a letter request to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) without a physical and financial plan.

Based on his understanding, Joint Circular 2015-01 does not require attaching such a plan.

The OVP submitted documents to the DBM in September 2022. The OVP did not receive comments, and the DBM recommended approval of the request to the Office of the President, which approved it.

Former state auditor Roderick Wamil had testified earlier in the trial that the OVP’s 2022 physical and financial plan did not state the specific amount for each activity in violation of Item 4.2 of the joint circular.

Ferrer closed his cross-examination with questions meant to confirm that Ortonio had no direct role in confidential activities.

The witness told the court the disbursement of funds, drafting of the liquidation reports, and recording of confidential expenses were done by Gina Acosta, former OVP special disbursing officer.

He said that since he had no involvement in confidential operations he had never met any of the supposed informants, and it is security officer Col. Raymund Lachica who has knowledge of them.

Afterward, Ferrer asked whether it is because an informant’s identity is deemed sensitive under Item 3.28 of the joint circular.

Prosecution counsel Mae Divinagracia objected, saying Ortonio had said he had no part in disbursement.

Presiding officer Francis Escudero sustained the objection on the ground that the question was misleading. He said the witness did not describe the information as sensitive but as confidential.

During the interjection Senator-judge Tito Sotto got a confirmation from Ortonio that Lachica is not an OVP employee but was designated as commander of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group.

Senator-judge Erwin Tulfo pointed out the ₱73.3-million disallowance on the 2022 confidential funds because instead of cash payments the amount was spent on medicines and other goods, which were recorded as reward payments to informants.

Ortonio said he himself drafted the replies to these “initial observations,” and that what auditors requested from the OVP was an intelligence report supporting the reward payments.

Wamil had also testified that the OVP only submitted acknowledgment receipts signed by the reward recipients without attaching proof of success of each confidential operation.

In her redirect examination, Divinagracia asked Ortonio to read Item 3.24 of the joint circular which defines a physical and financial plan as one approved by the head of agency supporting the request for funds for confidential and intelligence expenses, “containing the estimated amount per project, activity and program.”

Ortonio admitted he could not remember this provision in the joint circular.

He also said he wouldn’t know how Vice President Sara Duterte would have read the provision.

Citing Ortonio’s testimony that he had no involvement in the disbursement of confidential funds, Divinagracia said he could not say he had personal knowledge that the money was not spent on the OVP’s regular programs, as he told Ferrer during the cross-examination.

“I do not have any personal knowledge on how the confidential funds was [sic] implemented,” Ortonio answered after Escudero overruled Ferrer’s objection.

Asked by Escudero, Ortonio said he would not know whether the money went to something “malinis or madumi” (clean or dirty).

Later, Escudero, repeating a question from Divinagracia, was able to make Ortonio confirm that inside the OVP, only Duterte had knowledge of the implementation, and the chief of staff and the assistant chief of staff, the two other top officials of the agency, had no idea about it.

The witness further confirmed that Lachica, who is not employed in the OVP, would also know as security officer.

During the re-cross, the defense tried to refute the prosecution’s point during the redirect examination by emphasizing the difference between funding a program and ensuring its safe implementation, which the prosecution said was not supported by the documents.

Ferrer showed Ortonio an expected outcome of the 2022 plan which reads “safe implementation of OVP initiatives and confidence-building,” which the witness confirmed. He testified the same expected outcome is found in the 2023 plan. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)