Ombudsman calls Davao City “epicenter of flood control corruption;” prove it, Pulong says

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 26 August 2026) — Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla took a swipe at Davao City as an “epicenter of flood control corruption” in a public hearing at the House of Representatives on Tuesday, prompting 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte to challenge him to “show us the complete records.”

Remulla, however, quickly backpedalled on his statement to the committee and said he would not yet make that conclusion without validating on the ground.

The official presented no proof during the hearing: he mentioned no contractor, no project, no amount, and no direct reference to any of Davao City’s three districts.

Remulla was defending the 2027 budget of the Office of the Ombudsman when he brought up a supposed difficulty in investigating flood control projects in the area.

A resident cleans up furniture and other belongings a day after a flashflood hit Taal, Bangkal, Talomo Proper last July 24. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

The Ombudsman was answering questions from ACT Teachers Partylist representative Antonio Tinio, who made a query on investigations being done by the agency before the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

A resident walks along one of the gabions protecting San Rafael in Maa, Davao City from floods. Residents say the floods have been controlled by the structure, but overflows sometimes happen and flood homes during heavy rainfall. MindaNews photo by YAS D OCAMPO

“Opo, at hindi lang ho madali talaga, sapagkat sabihin natin, ang epicenter ng flood control bago dumating ang Marcos administration ay Davao City,” Remulla told the House Committee on Ways and Means, Tuesday.

“Ang ecosystem of corruption ay mabigat, at mahirap pong pasukin, mahirap pong kumuha ng impormasyon, marami hong taong hindi nagsasalita” (The ecosystem of corruption is heavy, and it is hard to penetrate, it is difficult to get information, there are so many people who won’t talk), he said.

But he said they are not stopping. “Kasi doon ho maraming pondo na pumasok daw sa flood control. Yan po ang aming kinakalap nang husto” (Because so much flood control funds were poured in the city), he said, but added that there were other provinces that the office was looking at.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Rep. Duterte said the Ombudsman should check the records of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Residents wade through flood waters in the aftermath of heavy flooding in Bangkal, Barangay Talomo Proper, in this photo taken July 25. MindaNews photo by MANMAN DEJETO

“Nang maupo ako bilang Congressman ng 1st District of Davao City noong (When I assumed the post) in 2019, DPWH XI furnished me a copy of its list of completed projects covering 2020–2022. I have my copy,” Duterte said.

In Filipino, he said that if Remulla has no copy, he will send him one.

But it is not clear what copy he got from DWPH XI because 2019 predates “2020-2022,” the list he says he has.



Duterte was elected Representative from 2019 to 2022, was reelected in 2022 and again in 2025 for his last term until 2028.



The eldest son of former President Rodrigo Duterte, Rep. Duterte also challenged the Ombudsman to investigate the flood control projects before in his district before he was elected Representative in 2019.

“At kung imbestigahan niyo ang Davao dapat hindi lang during my term po ha, 2019 lang po ako naupo na congressman sa aming lugar. Long before I became congressman, Nograles po ang congressman sa aming distrito,” he said, referring to the Nograles father and son who served for six terms or 18 consecutive years — Karlo Alexei Nograles from 2010 to 2019 and his father, Prospero Nograles, from 2001 to 2010. The Nograles patriarch served as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2008 to 2010. He also served the same district from mid-1989 to 1992 and from 1995 to 1998.

Rep Duterte said that if the search for truth is serious, “walang dapat piliing taon, pangalan, partido, o administrasyon. Kung may anomalya, imbestigahan. Kung may ebidensya, ilabas. Pero huwag gawing shortcut ang political narrative para makabuo ng konklusyon” (do not be selective of years, names, parties or administration. If there are anomalies, investigate. If there is evidence, release it. But do not make a shortcut out of the political narrative to come up with a conclusion).

“At kung Davao ang tinutukoy ninyong ‘epicenter’ (And if you are refering to Davao as the ‘epicenter’), then show us the complete records. Lahat ng taon. Lahat ng proyekto. Lahat ng pangalan. Walang pili. Walang exempted” (All the years. All the projects. All the names. Not selective. No exemptions), he said.

He said he still trusts that there are many officials and employees of the Ombudsman’s office who have “malasakit, integridad, at konsensya para sa bayan” (compassion, integrity, and conscience for the country).

In November last year, Tinio said there were red flags in 80 projects in Davao City’s first district.

Tinio has since called for a congressional investigation to check for irregularities in the district.

Tinio was quoted in an Inquirer report on November 5, 2025, as saying there were projects under Duterte’s first district that had irregularities, based on documents from the DPWH, the National Expenditures Program, as well as the General Appropriations Act from 2019 to 2022.

Duterte was not mentioned by name during the committee hearing last Tuesday. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)