Notices of disallowance mum on aliases of confidential fund recipients

MindaNews / 12 August 2026 — The use of fictitious names by the supposed recipients of payments charged to the Office of the Vice President’s confidential funds was not among the grounds for the notices of disallowance on the funds, a state auditor told the Senate impeachment court Wednesday.

Lawyer Kristine Ferrer during at the Senate on Wednesday (12 August 2026). Photo courtesy of the Senate Social Media Unit

During the cross-examination by defense counsel Kristine Ferrer, state auditor Xylene Mae del Campo said the notices of disallowance contain no finding on aliases.

Strange-sounding names resembling snack brands and celebrities as recipients of confidential funds surfaced during the House justice committee hearings on the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte.

These names — including “Mary Grace Piattos,” Patty Ting” and “Andy Lim” — have also been mentioned during the testimonies of Del Campo and Roderick Wamil, another state auditor, on the COA’s audit findings on the confidential funds of the OVP and Department of Education (DepEd) under then-secretary Duterte.

Del Campo testified that the audit did not verify whether the identities of the 3,647 payees as indicated in the acknowledgment receipts are real persons, although the Philippine Statistics Authority had earlier declared that some of the names have no proof of existence such as birth certificates.

Del Campo said during the direct examination that the COA’s Intelligence and Confidential Funds Audit Office conducts a compliance audit based only on the documents submitted.

She said Joint Circular 2015-01 is also silent on aliases, and neither allows nor prohibits their use in acknowledgment receipts.

Ferrer presented the names the prosecution flashed during the examination, and got a confirmation from Del Campo that none appears in the notice of disallowance dated March 31, 2026.

Private prosecutor Lorna Kapunan objected when Ferrer asked whether a funny-sounding name automatically means it is fictitious.

“That the names were funny or fruit salady or names of congressmen or senators is immaterial,” Kapunan said, citing that during the direct examination, the acknowledgment receipts were shown to illustrate how the funds in question were used.

“We have made no such conclusion as regards the names except perhaps that they are funny,” she said, adding the word “fictitious” came from the defense.

“In fairness, Attorney, you have to admit you had fun. You had fun with the names,” presiding officer Francis Escudero said, addressing Kapunan.

Asked by Senator-judge Bam Aquino why names like “Piattos” and “Bacon” in the acknowledgment receipts did not raise red flags, Del Campo said COA’s compliance audit does not verify the identities of the recipients, and presumes regularity based on the Special Disbursing Officer’s certification under oath that the funds were used for necessary confidential operations and for legal purposes.

Aquino said some of their lawyers consulted former COA Commissioner Heidi Mendoza, who said that unusual names can trigger a fraud investigation.

Del Campo said a fraud audit remains possible, but is still being studied with the COA chairperson considering that transactions by the OVP and DepEd “contain voluminous documents with sensitive information that might be exposed if turned over to another agency.”

Asked by Aquino what “fraudulent” means and whether the use of aliases is prohibited and illegal, Del Campo said the joint circular is silent on the use of aliases, but added that the money should be given to a real person and used on the proper confidential operations. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno / MindaNews)