NGCP issues alerts for low power supply in Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO (MindaNews/11 August 2026)— The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) issued red and yellow alerts for the Mindanao power grid after several major and minor power plants on the island were forced to reduce output on Monday, 10 August.

In its Power Situation Outlook website posting, NGCP said electricity demand on the island reached 2,616 megawatts against Mindanao’s total power supply of 2,602 megawatts on Monday.

Facing a 14-megawatt deficit and zero reserves, NGCP issued red and yellow alerts across Mindanao for select hours.

Mt. Apo Geothermal power plants within the 701-hectare geothermal reservation at the Mt. Apo National Park in Barangay Ilomavis, Kidapawan City in North Cotabato. Photo courtesy from EDC website



NGCP implemented a red alert from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., alongside a yellow alert from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 pm.

In a press statement released last Monday, NGCP said that a red alert is declared when power supply cannot meet consumer demand, while a yellow alert indicates that power reserves fall below the grid’s contingency requirements.

By 7:00 p.m. on Monday, NGCP lifted the red alert but maintained a yellow alert until 10:00 p.m.

The tight power supply in Mindanao follows forced outages and reduced output at several major and minor generating plants across the island.

In an internal memorandum titled “Significant Incident Notice” distributed to all power companies in Mindanao, NGCP stated that seven major and eight smaller generating plants were undergoing repairs, forcing them to reduce output

The memorandum, issued by the NGCP Central Grid Division and obtained by MindaNews, listed the facilities operating at derated capacities as the Agus 4 Hydroelectric Plant in Poona Bayabao, Lanao del Sur; the Mt. Apo Geothermal Power Plant in Barangay Ilomavis, Kidapawan City; and the Pulangi 4 Hydroelectric Plant in Maramag, Bukidnon.

In the notice, NGCP stated that the reduced output from these power plants amounted to 114.6 megawatts.

NGCP added that eight other power plants providing peak-load electricity to the cities of Iligan, Koronadal, and Gingoog, as well as San Francisco, Agusan del Sur, and the province of Bukidnon, have also reduced output.

The combined output loss from these smaller generating plants totals 619.9 megawatts. (Froilan Gallardo/MindaNews)