Nearly 900 HS students in Jose Abad Santos can’t resume F2F classes due to  quake-damaged school 

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 02 August 2026) — The provincial government of Davao Occidental has announced the resumption of face-to-face classes on Monday, August 3, but nearly 900 students of Kalbay National High School in Jose Abad Santos (JAS) town cannot return to school because the Magnitude 7.8 quake on June 8 has rendered it structurally unsafe.

JAS Mayor Jason John Joyce said school officials informed him that 859 students from the national high school will have to stay in module-based learning until the school is rebuilt.

Kalbay National High School in Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental which was damaged by the Magnitude 7.8 earthquake on 8 June 2026 in this photo taken on 28 July 2026. Photo courtesy of JAS Mayor Jason John Joyce

Davao Occidental Governor Franklin Bautista issued Memorandum Order 92 on August 1, declaring resumption of face to face classes on Monday, 56 days after the June 8 Magnitude 7.8 earthquake and 24 days after floods hit the area.



“Full face-to-face classes in all public and private schools across the province shall now resume effective immediately,” the memo reads.

Bautista said the resumption of classes is based on the recommendation of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) which noted the “improving conditions” after the June 8 quake and its aftershocks.



But Bautista reminded school heads to conduct classes only in buildings and learning facilities declared structurally safe and cleared for occupancy by appropriate authorities.

“Schools are likewise directed to continue implementing emergency preparedness measures, conduct regular earthquake and evacuation drills, and closely monitor aftershocks and other potential hazards to ensure the safety and well-being of learners, teaching personnel, and non-teaching staff,” the memo said.

Kalbay students were scheduled to hold group screening tests (GST) for reading and a rapid mathematics assessment (RMA) for math.

According to school officials, these will be conducted at the Barangay Kalbay gym and elementary school gym instead.

Kalbay National High School in Jose Abad Santos town in Davao Occidental after the Magnitude 7.8 quake on June 8. Photo courtesy of Mayor Jason John Joyce



Photos sent to MindaNews by the mayor showed the scale of damage to the Kalbay school since the quake on June 8 and its aftershocks.

Since the earthquake, the school has been conducting teachers and parents orientations, psycho-social first aid, distribution of modules and learning materials, as well as modular learner assignments.

Rosalie Danganon, head of the Kalbay National High School, said their priority is “the safety and well-being of our learners, while making sure that education does not stop.”

She thanked the students’ parents, barangay officials, and partners “who continue to support us.”

The Department of Education’s Order NO. 014 issued this year, has four guidelines for learning continuity in emergencies: HINTO (Stop), HINGA (Check-in), HINAY (Ease-in), and HAYO (Continue).

The national high school’s official page said measures have been transitioned from HINTO level (suspension) to HINAY (ease-in) in the past weeks, with the HAYO (continue) recently activated.

According to the DepEd Order, Hinto (Stop) means total suspension of academic activities due to severe danger such as floods, strong earthquakes, or war. Everyone focuses on safety and emergency response.

Hinga (Check-in) is when academic demands are significantly reduced and priority is given to the mental, physical, and psychosocial well-being of students and teachers.

Hinay (Ease-in) means learning continues but at a slower pacing and via flexible methods (such as modules or online) for minor disruptions.

Hayo or Continue “is the normal flow of in-person classes when the community is safe and the school is ready.” (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)