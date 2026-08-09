Murad’s son is a candidate for SGA district representative 

SULTAN KUDARAT, Maguindanao del Norte (MindaNews / 09 August) – Entering the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s (MILF) Camp Darapanan in Simuay, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on 8 August 2026, visitors are greeted by huge billboards of the 13-point agenda of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UJBP) beside the photograph of Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, MILF chair, UBJP President and number one nominee.

But while Murad’s billboard is facing the road going down to the camp, another huge billboard is facing the main street, with Murad’s photo fading into the background and the more prominent face is his youngest son, Mansor Ebrahim, who is running for 1st District Representative of the Special Geographic Area (SGA) under the UBJP.

The SGA is not part of Maguindanao del Norte where Camp Darapanan is located.

Entering the Moro Islamic Liberation Front’s (MILF) Camp Darapanan in Simuay, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on 8 August 2026, visitors are greeted by these huge billboards of the 13-point agenda of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UJBP) with the photograph of Al Haj Murad Ebrahim, MILF chair, UBJP President and number one nominee, and Mansor Ebrahim, Murad’s youngest son who is running for 1st District Representative of the Special Geographic Area. MindaNews photo by GREGORIO BUENO

More photos here.

The SGA comprises the 63 villages in six towns formerly under North Cotabato but now constituted into eight towns, among them Pahamuddin, where Murad’s eldest son, Yasser, was elected mayor in 2025. Murad has two sons.

Mansor Ebrahim of Barangay Upper Pangangkalan in Pahamuddin is running against Member of Parliament Butch Malang, an MILF member and former SGA Administrator. Malang is running under the Bangsamoro Federalist Party.

Malang was Battalion Commander of the MILF’s Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces, served as Deputy Front Commander of the Central Mindanao Front, was appointed Head Secretariat of the MILF Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH), later becoming its chair. He has served in other MILF peace mechanisms as well. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)