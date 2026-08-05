Magnitude 6.4 earthquake felt across SOCCSKSARGEN; no tsunami threat

GENERAL SANTOS CITY (MindaNews / 5 August 2026) — A magnitude 6.4 tectonic earthquake struck off the coast southwest of Balut Island in the Municipality of Sarangani, Davao Occidental at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS).

Epicenter of the magnitude 6.4 earthquake. Image courtesy of PHIVOLCS

PHIVOLCS, in its earthquake information No. 2, said the earthquake’s epicenter was located 37 kilometers southwest of Balut Island at a depth of 13 kilometers. But its first dispatch initially said it was a magnitude 7.0 tremor.

The strongest shaking, at Intensity V, was recorded in the municipality of Glan, Sarangani Province.

Intensity IV was felt in General Santos City; the Sarangani towns of Kiamba, Malungon, and Alabel; and the South Cotabato municipalities of Tupi and Polomolok.

Intensity III was reported in Maasim, Maitum, and Malapatan in Sarangani, as well as in Lake Sebu and Tampakan in South Cotabato.

Meanwhile, Intensity II was recorded in Koronadal City and the municipalities of Banga and Surallah in South Cotabato.

In a separate tsunami information bulletin, PHIVOLCS said no destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data. The agency said the earthquake poses no tsunami threat to the Philippines and that no action is required.

Following the earthquake, the General Santos City government issued Executive Order No. 47 suspending classes at all levels in public and private schools, as well as work in government and private offices on Wednesday. The city government also urged residents to remain vigilant, monitor official advisories, and prioritize their safety.

As of posting time, there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to infrastructure. PHIVOLCS advised the public to remain alert and monitor official advisories as authorities continue to assess the situation. (Justice Paul Paraz / MindaNews)