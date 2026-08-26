Ligutan on social media post: ‘Teacher’s instinct’; Escudero: ‘Unbundle and decouple it’

MindaNews / 26 August 2026 – Prosecution counsel Amando Ligutan told the impeachment court Wednesday it was his “teacher’s instinct that prompted him to correct via a Facebook post a statement made by defense counsel Kristine Ferrer that it is allowed to ask misleading questions.

Ligutan defended his post saying he was concerned that the statement might go unchecked. “My teacher’s instinct kicked in.”

“Why post on Facebook? Why not? Yes, I am a lawyer, but first and foremost, I am a teacher,” he said.

The defense made a manifestation on August 12 denouncing as unprofessional Ligutan’s social media post.

“I will not name names. This is not about you. It’s not personal. It’s about the law we all adhere to. It’s about what we teach the public who are watching the trial. Correcting a mistake is never wrong. Doing it while a hearing is ongoing, online, does not make it not right.

Presiding officer Francis Escudero on Wednesday, 26 August 2026, ordered the strict enforcement of the impeachment court’s Rule 18 which bars parties, their lawyers and witnesses, as well as senator-judges, from publicly commenting on the merits of the pending impeachment trial. Screenshot from the Senate’s Youtube livestream.



residing Officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero on Wednesday, Aug. 26, ordered the strict enforcement of the impeachment court’s Rule 18, barring parties, their lawyers and witnesses, as well as senator-judges, from publicly commenting on the merits of the pending impeachment trial.

“The defense said they found it troubling or in bad taste for a prosecution lawyer like me to ‘do this’ in the middle of a courtroom hearing. But do what? Correct a wrong?” Ligutan said.

“What is more troubling is for the defense not to admit their mistake and instead call out a lawyer, a teacher, who just stated what is correct in his own time and in his own Facebook account,” he added.

He pointed out he did not mention any names in the post.

After reading the transcript where Ferrer uttered “they are allowed” after prosecution counsel Lorna Kapunan said “Leading…Misleading questions are not allowed,” presiding officer Francis Escudero said “Atty. Ferrer was reacting to the earlier statement before Kapunan changed leading to misleading. Perhaps Atty. Ferrer was referring to leading, and not misleading, questions.”

Escudero told Ligutan that “while you do not remove your hat as a teacher wherever you go, and the same is true for myself, under the rules of the Senate, you have to unbundle and decouple it. If you are counsel for the parties, you cannot comment on the merits outside of a fair and true report of what happened.”

Escudero said that while he could not be sure of the accuracy based on the transcript, “it does not take away, your responsibility to a fellow lawyer who you are jousting or competing against.”

Escudero then ruled the court will punish all violators of Rule 18, which bars anyone involved in the impeachment case from making public statements on the merits of the case, although there will be penalties for past violations.

A first offense will draw a reprimand and stern admonition in open court, which will serve as a final warning. Subsequent offenses will be meted a fine of P30,000.

Offenders may also be restricted in terms of speaking or examining witnesses in court.

Escudero has advised both the prosecution and defense to appoint spokespersons who are not members of their panels.

At present, private counsel Benjamin Tolosa is the prosecution spokesperson, while his counterpart on the opposing side is defense counsel Michael Poa. (H. Marcos C. Mordeno/MindaNews)