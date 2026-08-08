Landslide threatens 54 homes, school in Sarangani

An aerial view shows extensive landslides along a ridge in Sitio Alyeng, Barangay Sapu Masla, Malapatan, Sarangani. Photo courtesy of OCD XII

MALAPATAN, Sarangani (MindaNews / 8 August 2026) – A massive landslide behind a school in Sitio Alyeng, Barangay Sapu Masla here has prompted authorities to recommend relocating 54 households and the Alyeng Indigenous Peoples (IP) School to a safer area.

The landslide was documented using drone footage during a post-disaster needs assessment conducted by the regional offices of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), Department of Education, Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), and the Malapatan Municipal Engineering Office.

The team inspected the area to verify reported damage to the Alyeng IP School.

The MGB XII identified several active landslides along the lower portion of a ridge east of Sitio Alyeng and the school.

The landslides were linked to the Magnitude 7.8 earthquake in June and were triggered by southwest monsoon rains enhanced by Severe Tropical Storm Inday and Typhoon Kiyapo, according to the assessment.

The team also observed extensive tension cracks crossing the school grounds, classrooms and surrounding areas, indicating possible ground movement and posing a potential landslide hazard to the school and nearby households.

Because of the identified hazards, authorities recommended relocating the affected community and the school to a safer location.

The assessment estimated that 54 houses and the Alyeng IP School are at risk and should be moved to ensure the safety of residents and students.

OCD XII posted the assessment findings on its Facebook page at 10:49 p.m. on August 8, 2026. (Justine Paul Paraz/MindaNews)