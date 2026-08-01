Lanao del Sur holds first Sarimanok Festival

A performer leads her contingent in a vibrant street dance presentation celebrating the richness of Meranaw heritage during the first Ranaw Street Dance Showdown. Photo: APB/PIA-10/Lanao del Sur

MARAWI CITY (MindaNews / 1 August 2026) – Seven contingents vied for awards during the first Pakaradiyaan or Sarimanok Festival held Thursday to culminate the 67th founding anniversary of the province of Lanao del Sur.

Sarimanok is a legendary bird of the Meranaws, Steve Patrick Fernandez, one of the judges of the competition, explained via a phone interview Saturday.

Fernandez, founder and artistic director of Integrated Performing Arts Guild, said the Masiricampo Abantas Memorial National High School of Wao town bagged the major awards for choreography, musicality and attire.

He added that of the seven contingents, the school was the only contingent that met the contest criteria of depicting the province’s tri-People (Meranaw, Higaonon and settlers) populace.

The first runner-up award went to the Angoyao National High School of Marawi City. The second runner-up was the Lomabao Memorial National High School, followed by the Ragayan National High School and Poona Bayabao National High School, according to the Provincial Tourism Office.

The Lanao Agricultural College of Lumbatan was adjudged as the most disciplined contingent.

Gov. Mamintal Adiong as encouraging Meranaws to protect their cultural heritage.

“The competition now features seven groups giving life to the legend of the Sarimanok through dances, music and colorful performances about our culture,” Adiong said in Filipino.

“Traditional narratives like this can be more meaningful for future generations,” he said.

Ahmad Nouraldinn Tamano, provincial tourism officer, said the competition was designed to introduce younger generations to the richness of Meranaw culture by drawing inspiration from the Darangen, the UNESCO-recognized epic of the Meranaw people, according to a report by the Philippine Information Agency-Lanao del Sur.

Tamano said the Sarimanok Festival will become an annual celebration under the province’s recently approved Tourism Development Code. (Richel V. Umel/MindaNews)