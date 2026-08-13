Iligan, CDO suspend classes as heat index soars to dangerous level

ILIGAN CITY (MindaNews / 13 August 2026) — Classes in all levels have been suspended here and in neighboring Cagayan de Oro City “as a preemptive measure to safeguard the health, safety and personnel amid the prevailing high heat index.”

The Iligan City National High School located downtown, with about 7,000 students, is unusually quiet at noon on Thursday (13 August 2026) after DepEd-Iligan suspended classes in all levels because of soaring heat index at dangerous levels. MindaNews photo by RICHEL V. UMEL

The Office of the Schools Division Superintendent of the Department of Education here (DepEd-Iligan) suspended classes since Wednesday.

DepEd-Division of Iligan City’s Facebook post dawn on Wednesday came after the PAGASA weather bureau’s Mindanao Regional Services Division released a “computed heat index monitoring” that said heat index in Northern Mindanao was expected at 42°C on Wednesday, and 43°C on Thursday and Friday.

The said index levels are in PAGASA’s orange category, or “danger,” meaning “heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely; heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.”

DepEd-Iligan followed up with a post Wednesday evening, saying that “due to the persistently high heat index in the city … classes in all levels, from Kinder to Grade 12, both public and private schools, shall remain SUSPENDED” on Thursday

The announcement said that “alternative delivery mode shall be implemented.”

Learners are thus advised to continue with their modular/print-based activities or online learning activities at home, while teachers may work from home and shall coordinate with their respective school heads for tasks and monitoring.

Cagayan de Oro Mayor Rolando Uy ordered the suspension of preschool and high school classes on Thursday and Friday, August 13 and 14, following PAGASA’s extreme heat forecast.

In Executive Order No. 366-2026, Uy also cautioned residents to avoid prolonged sun exposure to prevent heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and muscle cramps.

“This is a dangerous weather for our school children. Mayor Uy decided to take all precautions after consulting with our health officials,” Cagayan de Oro information officer Jade Adeser told Mindanao in a phone interview. (Bobby Timonera and Froilan Gallardo / MindaNews)

See related story: Caraga schools suspend, shorten face-to-face classes amid extreme heat