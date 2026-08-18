Grade 7 student kills Ateneo schoolmate, then self in Zambo shooting incident

ZAMBOANGA CITY (MindaNews / 18 August 2026) — In a shooting rampage inside the Ateneo de Zamboanga University early morning Tuesday, a seventh grader shot dead a schoolmate, wounded others, then shot himself, city and school officials confirmed.

Policemen at the ADZU Junior High School campus after the shooting incident. Photo courtesy of the City Government of Zamboanga

The student apparently broadcast his shooting live as it has already spread online.

Mayor Khymer Olaso said in an ANC 24/7 broadcast that the student had a “short arm and a high-powered” firearm with him when he first shot a teacher, but missed, then moved to another classroom to shoot some more and killed one student.

The mayor said three other students were wounded in the shooting at the ADZU Junior High School Department campus that began around 7:50 a.m.

Olaso said the perpetrator was “a very bright student” who was a “Roblox fanatic,” referring to the online gaming platform. He said he will ask the House of Representatives to ban online games that involve killing.

After the commotion that followed, parents were seen fetching their children at the school’s gate.

The shooting incident came exactly a month after the ADZU Grade School conducted its “first full human-induced simulation exercise” at the Fr. William H. Kreutz, SJ, Campus in Barangay Tumaga.

Policemen secure the campus during the “simulation exercise” at the ADZU campus on 18 July 2026. Photo courtesy of the ADZU Grade School

“The SIMEX,” ADZU said, “underscored the importance of equipping schools with the systems, knowledge, and coordinated response mechanisms needed to safeguard their communities during high-risk situations,” including shooting incidents.

Fr. Guillrey Anthony “Ernald” M. Andal, S.J., ADZU president, said in a press briefing at the campus that classes in all levels will be suspended. He added that psychological first aid will be given to the students, teachers, and even personnel.

Col. Fidel B. Fortaleza Jr., city police chief, said in the same briefing that they will review CCTV footages to get a better picture of the incident.

The Zamboanga City government has released a statement on its Facebook Page that “the situation is under control and appropriate security measures are in place.”

It called on Zamboangueños “to remain calm, vigilant, and responsible” and asked the public “from spreading unverified information, rumors, photographs, or videos that may cause unnecessary alarm or interfere with the ongoing police response and investigation.”

ADZU said in a statement that “the safety of our students is our top priority. We have already coordinated with parents and guardians to pick up their children and the university has ensured the safety of those remaining on campus.”

It asked the public “to respect the privacy of all affected individuals.” (Frencie L. Carreon / MindaNews)