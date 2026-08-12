From Ka’Aniyogan to Kadayawan: Tarragona tells its story through ‘Tabi Ompo’

TARRAGONA, Davao Oriental (MindaNews / 12 August 2026) — For the first time in its history, Tarragona is set to participate in the Indak-Indak sa Kadalanan of the Kadayawan Festival in Davao City, bringing together performers from across the municipality to showcase its culture and traditions on a bigger stage.

Yogyogan sa Dalan performers from Barangay Central, Tarragona, Davao Oriental, showcase their festival dance during the Ka’Aniyogan Festival 2026 last June. Photo courtesy from Ang Bag-Ong Tarragona Facebook page.

The municipality’s first Kadayawan entry follows the successful staging of the inaugural Ka’Aniyogan Festival, particularly the Yogyogan sa Dalan, where Barangay Central emerged as champion. For Brgy. Captain Fiel Melan “Kap Fiel” Bulaong, contingent manager of the Ka’Aniyogan Performing Arts Guild, the local festival became an eye-opener for artists in Tarragona and showed that the municipality has something to offer in cultural preservation.

After the festival, which showcases the town’s rich culture and traditions while honoring its thriving coconut industry, Kap Fiel was tasked by Mayor Kaka Bulaong to gather talents for Tarragona’s Kadayawan entry. Unlike the Yogyogan sa Dalan, which represented Barangay Central, the Kadayawan contingent brings together performers from different parts of Tarragona under the Ka’Aniyogan Performing Arts Guild.

“We are there simply not to perform, but to bring the story of Tarragona to the bigger stage,” Kap Fiel said in an interview with MindaNews.

For the group, joining Kadayawan is not simply about competing. Kap Fiel said the contingent hopes to showcase Tarragona’s cultural heritage beyond the municipality and Davao Oriental, provide its youth with a bigger platform to develop their talents, honor indigenous cultural traditions, and bring pride to the community.

“We are joining not because we want to showcase our talents, but because we are there to represent our culture and tradition,” he said.

The group also wants to take part in a celebration that brings together the different cultures of Mindanao. For Kap Fiel, Tarragona may be one of the smaller municipalities in Davao Oriental, but it has a story that deserves to be heard beyond its borders.

At the center of the presentation is “Tabi Ompo,” a Mandaya narrative that serves as the conceptual foundation of the performance. For artistic director Algy Arguna, the idea came from an ordinary scene that brought back memories of how people in earlier generations interacted with their surroundings.

Algy recalled seeing children outside his house throwing stones even though it was already dark. The scene reminded him of how elders would use expressions such as “manabi” or “manabi-tabi” when entering certain places or doing things that could involve nature or the unseen. From that memory, the idea of Tabi Ompo began to take shape. (“Manabi” / “Manabi-tabi” are expressions meaning “excuse me” or “may I pass,” often said as a sign of respect to nature and unseen spirits.)

Members of the Ka’Aniyogan Performing Arts Guild of Tarragona, Davao Oriental, pose for a group photo during preparations for their performance. Photo courtesy of Fiel Melan Calipusan Bulaong

He described Tabi Ompo as “a sacred covenant between man, nature and the unseen.” For the team, it is more than an opening phrase to a performance. It is an expression of respect and acknowledgment before telling a story and portraying cultural knowledge on the Kadayawan stage.

Kap Fiel explained that before presenting their story, the performers want to acknowledge their ancestors, ask permission and honor what came before them. Through Tabi Ompo, the group hopes to approach the Kadayawan stage with respect while introducing Tarragona’s culture to people who may not be familiar with the municipality.

“By the time we say Tabi Ompo, whether we win or lose, we are sure that everyone watching the Indak-Indak sa Kadayawan will know that Tarragona, Davao Oriental exists,” Kap Fiel said.

Bringing the story to the Kadayawan stage, however, has come with its own challenges. Many of the performers are students and cannot practice during class hours, leaving the group with rehearsals from around 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Budget is another concern, Kap Fiel said, as the municipal government also has other priorities to consider.

“We have less than five hours of practice every day. If we’re being honest, it’s really not enough, and there’s a lot of pressure on us,” he said.

For dancer Nesrine Inutan, the opportunity to become part of Tarragona’s first Kadayawan contingent was one she did not want to miss. She was part of the Barangay Central team that won the first Yogyogan sa Dalan, but she said Tarragona’s participation in Kadayawan was not immediately certain after the local festival.

When Kap Fiel finally announced that Tarragona would participate, Nesrine said the reaction among the dancers was immediate.

“All of us participants got goosebumps because, yes, for the first time, Tarragona will join Kadayawan,” she said.

Festival dancing has also challenged Nesrine in ways that her previous hip-hop and pop dance competitions did not. She said it requires more endurance, while dancers also have to use their facial expressions to communicate the emotions of the performance.

“Even your facial expressions are very important,” she said.

Physical preparation has become just as important. Nesrine said she learned that festival dancing requires dancers to properly fuel themselves because of the demands of the performance.

“In festival dancing, I realized that you really need to eat because it really tests your endurance and stamina,” she said.

As the festival approaches, the pressure is beginning to build, but Nesrine said she remains excited to finally show what the young performers of Tarragona can do. She also credited the support of their families, choreographers, local officials and the community for helping the dancers stay committed, especially after some participants initially considered backing out.

“I am also excited that we can finally show the talent of the people of Tarragona,” she said.

Nesrine Inutan, one of the festival dancers joining the Tarragona delegation to Kadayawan. MindaNews photo by NORIELLE TONONG

For Algy and the creative team, the first Kadayawan participation is also an opportunity to show what Tarragona’s performers can do despite being first-time participants. The group wants to demonstrate that the municipality’s artists can hold their own on a bigger stage while also showing the unity and support behind the contingent.

For Kap Fiel, however, the most important part of the experience goes beyond the performance itself. He sees the participation as an investment in the young people involved, particularly in helping them understand their cultural identity and take pride in where they come from.

“We are molding better leaders for tomorrow. We are building cultural warriors,” he said.

The contingent, which involves around 170 to 200 people, is therefore being seen not only as a representation of Tarragona’s culture but also as an opportunity for its youth to carry that identity into the future. Kap Fiel hopes the young performers will eventually pass what they learn to the next generation.

For Nesrine, the experience is a chance to show people outside Tarragona what the municipality has to offer.

“The culture of Tarragona is very rich,” she said proudly.

Through its first Kadayawan participation, Tarragona hopes to show that richness through the young people who will carry its name, culture and story onto the stage. For the municipality, the debut is more than a competition; it is a chance to introduce Tarragona through the traditions it continues to carry. (Norielle Tonong / MindaNews)