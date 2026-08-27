First non-Moro Indigenous Peoples’ representatives selected for BARMM Parliament

COTABATO CITY (MindaNews/26 August 2026)— The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has officially named on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, its first non-Moro Indigenous Peoples Representatives for the upcoming 80-seat BARMM Parliament, bypassing traditional ballot boxes in favor of an inter-tribal convention rooted in customary law.

Organized by the Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples Committee, the convention conducted in Pagana Convention Center brought together delegates from the region’s six major non-Moro indigenous groups—the Teduray, Lambangian, Erumanen ne Menuvu, Dulangan Manobo, Blaan, and Limbubungan Higaonon for the Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples Regional Inter-Tribal Convention.

Delegates from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s(BARMM) major non-Moro indigenous groups on Tuesday, 25 August 2026, gathered at the Pagana Convention Centerits in Cotabato City for the selection of the groups’ first non-Moro Indigenous Peoples Representatives for the upcoming 80-seat BARMM Parliament. Photo from the Facebook page of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs-BARMM

The gathering allowed the tribes to uphold their traditions while collectively choosing leaders to voice their advocacies in the regional parliament.

During the proceedings, Jo Genna M. Jover, a female nominee representing the Teduray tribe, and Leticio L. Datuwata, a male nominee representing the Lambangian tribe, were formally named as sectoral representatives.

The gathering established that the Teduray and Lambangian tribes will lead the first rotation of sectoral representatives for the region’s parliamentary government.

The convention, witnessed by representatives from the Legal Network for Truthful Elections (Lente), established a consensus regarding the rotation arrangement for subsequent terms. Following the initial tenure, the Erumanen ne Menuvu and Dulangan Manobo tribes are slated for the second rotation, with the Blaan and Limbubungan Higaonon tribes scheduled for the third rotation.

The selection process operated under a distinct legal framework. While other sectoral groups such as youth, women, settler communities, traditional leaders, and the Ulama are elected at-large via direct plurality vote synchronized with the general parliamentary elections, the Non-Moro Indigenous Peoples retain the exclusive right to choose their representatives through their own tribal assemblies and customary laws.

The arrangement is mandated by the Bangsamoro Organic Law under Republic Act No. 11054, which guarantees reserved seats for non-Moro indigenous peoples.

This is operationalized through the Bangsamoro Electoral Code, originally enacted under Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 35 and amended by Parliament Bill No. 419, and further implemented via guidelines such as COMELEC Resolution No. 11235. (Ferdinandh B. Cabrera/MindaNews)