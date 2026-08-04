DPWH XI says Buda road-slipped portion now passable for buses, light vehicles

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews/4 August 2026)– The Department of Public Works and Highways XI has opened two lanes, one for light vehicles and another for heavy equipment used to repair the road, across a road-slipped portion of the Buda highway in Sitio Marahan, Baragany Marilog, Davao City.

The agency opened the road last Monday, according to its official Facebook page.

One lane is for vehicles to pass through while another is for equipment working on repairs.

The opening of the portion of the road comes a week after President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, on 23 July, ordered the agency to fast track repairs.

The Department of Public Works and Highways XI said it has opened one lane for buses and light vehicles at the road-slipped portion of the Buda highway in Sitio Marahan, Baragany Marilog, Davao City. MindaNews file photo by GREGORIO C. BUENO

During a visit to the site, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon said the agency is looking into putting in place more permanent solutions after the road slip and assured motorists the cliffs on both sides would be reinforced.

Light vehicles, including buses may now pass through Marahan, which connects Davao City to Bukidnon.

According to the announcement, light vehicles such as vans with light cargo and smaller motor vehicles may pass through.

However, there will be times when portions of the road will be closed temporarily as work proceeds, the DPWH said.

Dean Ortiz, DPWH XI spokesperson, told MindaNews over Messenger that the road was opened between 6 to 7 a.m. Monday.

Bus passengers no longer need to disembark as they pass through the passage, Ortiz said.

Ortiz added that sheet piling for the Marahan road slip is already at 95% as a mitigating measure.

“Sheet piling at the weak portions is already at 95%, as mitigating measure. This is being done to render the road passable,” Ortiz said.

The Marahan portion road slip occurred last July 17 at Purok 39, Lower West Marahan, Marilog Proper.

The Marahan road slip affected 16 families and injured at least one.

“We’re still at the Detailed engineering design phase for the permanent intervention,” Ortiz said.

Meanwhile, the agency added it has also began installing sheet piles to reinforce another portion of the Davao-Bukidnon Road in Barangay Buda, which also suffered a road slip.

The Buda road slip happened around 8 kilometers away from Marahan on 27 July 2026 following heavy rains. (Yas D. Ocampo/MindaNews)