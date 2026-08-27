Dinagat declares state of calamity over worsening water crisis amid El Niño

BUTUAN CITY (MindaNews / 27 August 2026) — The provincial government of Dinagat Islands has declared the entire province under a state of calamity as prolonged dry conditions linked to the continuing El Niño phenomenon worsened water shortages affecting thousands of residents.

Residents fill containers with non-potable water rationed from a tanker truck facilitated by the provincial government in Barangay Justiniana Edera, Dinagat municipality on 22 August 2026. Photo courtesy of the Provincial Engineering Office – Dinagat Islands.

The declaration by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan was approved on Tuesday following a recommendation from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) — which assessed the effects of the prevailing El Niño on communities, livelihoods and essential services across the province — to declare a state of calamity.

According to the resolution issued by the PDRRMC-Technical Working Group, the recommendation was based on consolidated reports, sectoral assessments, field observations, reports from municipal disaster risk reduction and management offices, and information from provincial government offices and other agencies.

“The impacts of prolonged dry conditions associated with the prevailing El Niño phenomenon are already manifesting and/or are reasonably projected to intensify within the Province of Dinagat Islands,” the resolution stated.

Among the most urgent concerns cited by PDRRMC is the shrinking supply, access, reliability and capacity of potable and domestic water sources, particularly in communities whose water systems depend on rainfall-sensitive springs, shallow groundwater, communal reservoirs and other climate-vulnerable sources.

“Based on validated reports, water shortages, reduced water-source yields, interruptions in water services, longer water-collection times, and increased dependence on water hauling were affecting or placing at immediate risk at least 15% of the provincial population or approximately 18,080 people,” the resolution read.

PDRRMC stressed that the water shortage was no longer just an inconvenience but a worsening threat to public health and humanitarian welfare, capable of disrupting access to drinking water, food preparation, hygiene, sanitation, schools, health facilities, livestock and agriculture, among other essential services.

Personnel from the Bureau of Fire Protection assist residents in filling containers with water during a distribution in Barangay San Jose, Cagdianao municipality on Thursday (26 August 2026). Photo courtesy of the Cagdianao Fire Station.

Jenelyn Benlot, a resident of Barangay Cayetano in Dinagat town, told MindaNews through Facebook Messenger that several water sources in their community have experienced declining supply, with some nearly or completely drying up.

“Water rationing is now being implemented in the barangay, with residents receiving water twice a day,” Benlot said.

However, she said the supply sometimes runs out before the scheduled distribution ends, leaving households struggling to secure enough water for their daily needs.

“As a result, households are struggling to ensure that they have enough water for their daily needs,” Benlot said, adding that residents have repeatedly been urged to conserve water and use it responsibly.

The shortage is also affecting livelihoods, particularly farming.

Benlot, who is a rice farmer, said the lack of water has made it increasingly difficult to irrigate their crops.

“One of our biggest problems is figuring out how to continue growing and caring for our crops when there is not enough water for irrigation,” she said.

Benlot said that farmers now sometimes have to spend additional money on fuel to operate water pumps and draw water from creeks or rivers. But even these sources are becoming less reliable as water levels continue to decline.

“This means higher production costs and greater uncertainty for us farmers,” she said.

The resolution passed by the provincial board of Dinagat stated that the declaration of state of calamity would give Dinagat Islands and its component local government units access to logistical, financial, technical and institutional resources needed for disaster response, rehabilitation, recovery and resilience-building.

Based on PAGASA’s latest monitoring update as of Wednesday, a moderate to strong El Niño is present in the tropical Pacific.

“Climate models indicate that the phenomenon is expected to persist until the first half of 2027 and could intensify to a very strong state before the end of 2026,” PAGASA stated.

PAGASA’s August 2026 El Niño Advisory also indicated that below-normal rainfall is likely in the Caraga region, with a 20% to 60% reduction from normal rainfall levels expected. (Ivy Marie A. Mangadlao / MindaNews)