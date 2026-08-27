Davao Region schools facing threats after Zamboanga shooting

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 27 August 2026) — Police and school authorities around the Davao Region encountered numerous threats of violence in schools several days after the shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University that left two minors dead.

Security guards at the University of Southeastern Philippines inspect students’ bags. Photo courtesy of The Collegiate Headlight / USEP

In Davao City, the Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) canceled classes at its Sta. Ana (Main) and Bajada campuses early afternoon Tuesday. San Pedro College (SPC) similarly shifted to online classes as early as Sunday, August 23.

The move of the two schools came reportedly after a message chain, which mentioned “spc and hcdc,” circulated online. The message stated that both schools are to be targeted within the week, but no mention exactly when and as to what form of attack, by “5 mans with tattoos at their body.”

A message chain is a message passed to various other app users several times over chat apps like Facebook Messenger, with the source usually unidentifiable.

In Digos City, at least three incidents were recorded by police — two from the Digos City National High School and one from Cor Jesu College — all involving minors that sent threatening messages about their respective schools.

The Mawab Municipal Police Station in Davao de Oro, meanwhile, likewise identified a minor in connection with a viral Facebook post that also sounded like a threat.

The Laak National High School, also in Davao de Oro, posted on its Facebook page that it received information “regarding the alleged possible shooting threat circulating online.”

HCDC said that its President’s Council approved the shift to online and asynchronous classes for tertiary and graduate school, effective immediately.

The school made the announcement Tuesday, hours after a threat of violence made rounds throughout messenger spaces of HCDC faculty, staff, and students.

According to the college’s official Facebook page, school operations will continue, except for the classes being held online and asynchronously.

Students were advised to check online platforms for details.

The school is currently holding enrollment operations, scheduled until Friday, August 28.

Holy Cross likewise suspended all scheduled activities and events for the week.

At the same time, students were informed that onsite transactions were deferred and will resume once temporary operational guidelines are lifted.

San Pedro College, in a Facebook post Sunday evening, announced that classes would shift to online modality from Aug. 24 to 25.

“This temporary two-day arrangement will allow the school to maintain academic continuity while the Safety and Security Office strengthens campus security measures, entry protocols, and monitoring systems,” the SPC statement said.

Elsewhere in the city, other schools implemented stricter security measures.

Last Monday, University of Southeastern Philippines (USEP) student publication The Collegiate Headlight reported long lines at the gates of its Obrero Campus as the university implemented tightened security measures.

“Students are required to pass through walk-through and handheld metal detectors, along with thorough bag inspections, resulting in longer queues at the campus gates as security personnel screen students one by one,” the student publication reported.

Similar measures were reported in schools like Ateneo de Davao University and Holy Child College of Davao.



ADDU announced last Sunday it would hold online classes from August 24 to 29 “in light of recent gun violence in Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU).”



ADDU likewise deferred preliminary examinations for the semester to August 31 to Sept. 5.

After the ADZU school shooting, ADDU announced it would implement stricter security.

Holy Child, for its part, said it was holding security briefings with the Davao City Police Office since last week.

“While recent events in Zamboanga have naturally raised concerns, our administration is actively enhancing our security protocols to ensure your children are thoroughly protected every single day,” Holy Child said in a statement on its Facebook Page last August 18.

Meanwhile, the Digos City Police Station announced it had counseled two minor students, an 11-year-old female and a 14-year-old male, who were identified on Wednesday as those behind threats concerning the Digos City National High School (DCNHS).

Another 16-year-old male senior high school student from the Cor Jesu College was also identified to have sent threatening messages.

Digos Police appealed to citizens to avoid posting threats, even if these are done in jest.

“What may be considered a joke by some can cause fear, alarm, and serious consequences to others,” the police said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

In Davao Oriental, the Davao Oriental State University (DORSU) condemned threats made to one of its faculty members through a crowdsourced page, Davao Oriental State University (Students Confession).

“The University strongly and unequivocally condemns any form of threat, intimidation, or violence against its faculty, staff, students, and the entire academic community. Such acts have no place in a learning institution and will not be tolerated,” DORSU said in a statement on Facebook last August 21.

The university said it was prioritizing the safety of its community, including the concerned faculty member.

“The matter has been referred to the proper authorities for investigation and appropriate legal action,” DORSU said.

The DORSU statement added that aggrieved parties must avail themselves of grievance mechanisms through proper channels.

The DORSU administration called on its community “to refrain from spreading, sharing, or amplifying content that promotes violence or hate.”

The Mawab Municipal Police Station, in a statement dated August 23, said another minor was identified in a similar case.

Mawab police added they were continuing investigations to identify if there were any more involved and appealed to Mawab residents to discern posts to prevent causing panic.

The Nabunturan National Comprehensive High School made a similar statement on August 23 after a threat of a possible shooting incident in the premises circulated online.

“The school takes this matter seriously and with utmost concern. At present, the school is coordinating and conducting an investigation in close collaboration with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Nabunturan Cybercrime Division to determine the credibility, source, and nature of the circulating threat,” the school said.

The Laak National High School had a similar incident and assured its community members they were on top of the threat.

The school encouraged anyone seeing suspicious behavior to report any incident, as well as invited members of its community to remain calm and vigilant.

In Digos, the City Social Welfare and Development Office is awaiting the endorsement of the schools so that the respective Barangay Council for the Protection of Children (BCPC) will facilitate six months of intensive monitoring and intervention.

Earlier this week, the Department of Education had announced that the scheduled School Safety Drill on August 25 was postponed to September 3, following online clamor that holding such a realistic scenario was too soon.

The DepEd, through spokesperson Jenielito Atillo, said the reason was inclement weather. (Yas D. Ocampo / MindaNews)