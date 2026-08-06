Davao Light to consumers: Manage electricity consumption

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 6 August 2026) — The Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC) has advised consumers to “manage their consumption” while waiting for power supply to “normalize” by September.

Davao Light personnel installing an electrical pole in Kapalong, Davao del Norte. MindaNews file photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

DLPC spokesperson Fermin Edillon told reporters during a press conference at the Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday that residents should closely monitor their power consumption instead of looking only at the electricity rates being imposed.

He said that DLPC recently imposed rate increases: from ₱10.35 / kWh, to ₱12.30 during the June 11 to July 10 billing period, and then again to ₱13.09 for the July 11 to August 10 period.

In a statement on June 1, the Department of Energy (DOE) said that the “Mindanao grid … remains in a healthy operating condition with actual supply exceeding 3,370 MW against a demand of 2,775 MW.”

“This surplus has enabled Mindanao to provide the full 450 MW transfer capacity to the Visayas through the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project, helping address supply deficiencies in the region,” it said.

Edillon clarified that while DLPC is expanding its service to areas in the Davao Region beyond Davao City, this is not the reason for the increase of the power rate.

DLPC spokesperson Fermin Edillon during the press conference. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN

For one, he pointed out that power rates through the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) in Mindanao — where electricity is traded by power generators, transmission and distribution companies — have also increased.

Edillon also noted that several earthquakes rocked Mindanao the past months, which he said caused “outages” of some power plants.

He advised consumers to manage their consumption, and adjust appliance usage based on weather, saying that “anything that produces heat or cooling consumes high electricity.”

“For example, right now, it’s cloudy. You might take advantage of that. If it’s not really hot, perhaps you can reduce your aircon usage from four hours to three hours, or to even two,” Edillon said.

When asked for the possible rate for the next billing cycle, Edillon said they could not yet provide an answer as of the moment because they are “still on the process of computing” it.

“We’re hoping that our rates will decrease,” he said. (Razl EJ Teman / MindaNews)