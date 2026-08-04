Davao City to deploy 19,000 security personnel for month-long 2026 Kadayawan Festival

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 4 August 2026) – Five hundred volunteers from the group called Davao City Police Office Force Multiplier (DCPOFM) will be among the almost 19,000 security personnel to be deployed for the month-long celebration of the 2026 Kadayawan festival.

Jean Bacus, president of DCPOFM, told MindaNews in an interview on Monday that they want to help with the city’s ‘culture of security’ during the month-long celebration where an estimated 250,000 tourists are expected take part.

“It should not only be the police to work with security, but all of us are included,” Bacus said, adding that they try to help as much as they can whenever they are free, sometimes at the point of being absent in their work.

She said that although they do not receive any payment, they are provided with meals during their service.

Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO),, announced that over 700 personnel will be deployed every day throughout the month-long Kadayawan Festival celebration composed of personnel from the police, army, and other local government agencies. MindaNews photo by RAZL EJ TEMAN



The volunteers are composed of Davaeños from different backgrounds, with Bacus from the Solid Alliance for Riders Advocacy (SARA) Club. Other members hailed from groups she named such as Ultra Riders, Guardians Brotherhood Incorporated (GBI), and Delta Charlie.

She said that her group, SARA, is not political, but may have been inspired by the Vice President as they are Davaeños.

She recalled they also served this year’s Araw ng Dabaw and Duaw Dabaw.

In previous reports, Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) head Ret. PLICoL Angel B. Sumagaysay said that they will deploy over 700 personnel every day throughout the Kadayawan festival, which will be composed of personnel from the police, army, and other local government agencies.

Asked about where they would be deployed, Bacus said they will be scattered around the city.

In his message during the send-off ceremony, DCPO Director PCol Peter B. Madria reminded members of the contingents to “always remember that [their] presence provides assurance to the people [they] serve.”

“Perform your duties with integrity, courtesy, and professionalism. Remain alert, exercise sound judgment, and respond promptly to every situation while respecting the rights and dignity of every individual,” he said.

This year, of the more than 19 thousand safety personnel, 4,279 will be policemen from DCPO.

In 2025, around 14,000 safety personnel were deployed. (Razl EJ Teman/MindaNews)