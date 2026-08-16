Daughter goes to CA for judicial recognition of her father as 58th victim of Ampatuan Massacre

DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 16 August 2026) – The daughter of Tacurong City’s Midland Review photojournalist Reynaldo “Bebot” Momay on Friday filed before the Court of Appeals in Manila a Manifestation with Reiterative Motion on her appeal for judicial recognition of her father as the 58thvictim of the Ampatuan Massacre of November 23, 2009.

Momay was one of 32 media workers who joined the convoy of vehicles accompanying the wife of then Buluan Vice Mayor Esmael “Toto’ Mangudadatu to the provincial Commission on Elections office in the Provincial Capitol then located in Shariff Aguak town in what is now Maguindanao del Sur, to file his certificate of candidacy for Governor of the then undivided Maguindanao.

Momay’s daughter, Ma. Reynafe Momay-Castillo, had been fighting since 2009 for the recognition of her father as the 58th victim. Her father’s body was not found. Only his dentures were found at the massacre site.

Ma. Reynafe Momay-Castillo at the premiere showing of the film “58th” at Shanrila Plaza Cinema 1 in Mandaluyong City on 13 August 2026. Photo courtesy of Reynafe

In December 2019, ten years after the massacre, Judge Jocelyn Solis-Reyes of the Regional Trial Court Branch 221-Quezon City, found Andal Ampatuan Jr., mayor of Datu Unsay town in 2009 and leader of the armed men who killed the victims guilty beyond reasonable doubt for murder on 57 counts.



A total of 43 were convicted, including Zaldy Ampatuan, then on his second term as Governor of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao; Anwar, then mayor of Shariff Aguak town, and Sajid Islam, who was elected Vice Governor of Maguindanao in 2007; brother in law Akmad “Tato” Ampatuan, former mayor of Mamasapano town and his sons Saudi Jr. and Bahnarin; and first cousins Nords and Akmad.

Fifty-six others were acquitted.

But the court did not consider Momay as the 58th murder victim because “whether Momay died or was missing” after November 23, 2009 “could not be ascertained as no evidence of his actual death was adduced. He has no cadaver and neither was his death certificate presented on record.”



Reynafe, with the assistance of CenterLaw Philippines, now based in the United States, came home to personally file her appeal before the Court of Appeals.

In a press release, CenterLaw, Reynafe’s counsel, said the manifestation noted that nearly 17 years after the massacre, Reynafe still awaits “judicial determination of the truth that happened.”

“The passage of time—now moving towards 17 years—cannot diminish the Philippine State’s obligations to ensure accountability for grave human rights violations,” it said.

The imperative for judicial recognition of Momay as the 58th victim “becomes increasingly compelling”

Momay flew to the Philippines from the United States to attend the premiere showing of the film “58that the Shangrila Plaza 1 Cinema in Mandaluyong City on August 13.

An animated docudrama film produced by GMA Public Affairs and GMA Pictures and directed by Carl Joseph Papa, 58th follows Reynafe’s long fight to have her father judicially recognized as the 58thvictim.

In her speech at the Philippine premiere at the 22nd Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival on August 13, Reynafe said that for many, 58th is a documentary but “for me, it is part of my life. It is my family’s story. It is the story of my parent, whose life was taken in the Maguindanao massacre, along with 57 others whose dreams, voices, and futures were stolen far too soon.”





Reynafe noted that people often remember the number 58 to refer to the massacre victims “but behind every number was a person. Someone who laughed, worked hard, loved their family, and had hopes for tomorrow. They were mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, journalists, lawyers, and ordinary people who simply deserved to come home.”

Justice, she said, is “not only about court decisions” but also about remembering. “It is about refusing to let history fade into silence. It is about ensuring that future generations know what happened and why it should never happen again.”

From 2009 to 2012, Reynafe fought to have her father included in the case as the 58th victim.

In 2012, when her father’s name was finally included in the roster of victims, Reynafe dubbed it “the second victory.” Her “first victory,” she said, was “when my father was enlisted as 58th victim thought not yet officially recognized that time.”

“Now, 58 victims (including my father) are still waiting for that ‘final victory’, for the guilty to be charged, for justice to prevail,” she told MindaNews in September 2012.

The ‘final victory’ came in 2019 but excluded her father.



The Ampatuans appealed the court’s ruling. (Carolyn O. Arguillas / MindaNews)